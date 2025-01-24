Kylie Jenner Was 'Screaming With Excitement' After Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Was Nominated for Best Actor Oscar, Source Reveals
One proud girlfriend!
According to a source, Kylie Jenner was “screaming with excitement” when Timothée Chalamet received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor on Thursday, January 23.
“Kylie is ecstatic and she’s so proud of him,” the source stated, adding how she “is absolutely thrilled and can’t wait to see Timothée in person so they can celebrate this special moment in his life.”
As OK! previously reported, Jenner has been super supportive of her boyfriend as of late, as she’s traveled around the world to be there for his A Complete Unknown premieres.
The loved-up couple was last spotted together in Paris on January 15 at renowned chef Cyril Lignac’s restaurant following the movie’s showing. The duo was then seen retreating to the Hotel Royal Monceau.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who donned a tight black catsuit for the occasion with matching heels, wore her hair down and parted to the side. The mom-of-two — who shares kids Stormi and Aire with ex Travis Scott — was smiling wide as the pair were caught holding hands in the City of Love.
Meanwhile, Chalamet went for a more casual look while sporting acid-washed jeans, a white shirt and a leather jacket. The Hollywood hunk accessorized with a pink scarf and hat.
While the actor was traveling around for his movie, Jenner and her children were in L.A. amid the ongoing wildfires.
A source said Chalamet has been “checking in on Kylie and the kids constantly to make sure they’re safe and doing OK.”
“[He] has reached out to let Kylie know he’s there for anything she needs,” the insider added.
Before their trip to Paris, Jenner and Chalamet packed on the PDA at the 2025 Golden Globes in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Though the lovers did not walk the red carpet together, they did share a kiss while sitting side-by-side at the star-studded event.
Insiders claimed they chose to enter the gathering separately because Jenner wanted the attention to be on Chalamet, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture at the show, though he lost to Adrien Brody for his performance in The Brutalist.
Despite the bad news, Jenner and Chalamet seemed to have a great time, as the brunette beauty even shared photos on Instagram with Chalamet’s costars Elle Fanning and Monica Barbaro.
“🥰🥰 Cuuutest night w the cutest girls in a little 1999 Versace,” she wrote.
