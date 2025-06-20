Kylie Jenner Spills Out of Pink Dress After Revealing Plastic Surgery Secrets: Photos
Kylie Jenner is proud of her cosmetic surgery and not afraid to show it.
The reality star, 27, flaunted her cleavage in a plunging, skintight pink dress on Thursday, June 19, two weeks after exposing the details of her b--- job.
Jenner leaned in close to the camera in a curve-hugging pink frock, with her hair swept into a sleek high ponytail. In the Instagram Reel, she debuted her new Kylie Cosmetics Glossy Lip Kits, which launch in six shades on June 24. The beauty mogul held up the packaging, carefully lined her lips and showed off the shiny formula.
However, fans seemed more focused on Jenner's body than her makeup.
"Don’t ask me about color of anything," one person joked.
Another critiqued her b----- augmentation, writing, "She went way too big. She will realize it later."
"Omgggg the silicone looks good," a third quipped.
Kylie Jenner's B----- Augmentation Details
The Kylie Cosmetics founder's busty display comes after she confessed the details of her b--- job to a fan in need on TikTok.
"Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," Rachel Leary captioned her post.
The Kardashians star commented, "'445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."
Dr. Garth Fisher also did Kris Jenner's alleged facelift, Kourtney Kardashian's b----- augmentation and facial tumor removal for Khloé Kardashian.
When Did Kylie Jenner Get a B--- Job?
Kylie received her b--- job at age 19, before giving birth to her daughter, Stormi, a year later. She opened up about the procedure during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians in 2023.
Before going under the needle, she believed she had "beautiful b------, natural t---, just gorgeous, perfect size, perfect everything." But looking back, she "just wished, obviously, [she] never got them done to begin with."
"I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children," she asserted. "But yeah, obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."
She wants to set a good example for her little girl, whom she considers "the most beautiful thing ever."
"I wish I could be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything," Kylie added.
What Plastic Surgery Has Kylie Jenner Gotten Done?
As for additional plastic surgery, the mom denies getting work done on her "whole face."
"I always remember being the most confident kid in the room," she remembered in another 2023 Kardashians episode. "I always loved myself — I still love myself — and one of the biggest misconceptions about me is that I was this insecure child and I got so much surgery to change my whole face, which is false, I’ve only gotten fillers. I feel like I don’t want that to be a part of my story."