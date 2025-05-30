Kylie Jenner Stuns in Busty Sports Bra After Making NSFW Confession About Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet
Kylie Jenner is getting intimate with her followers.
The reality star, 27, stripped down for a sultry mirror selfie on Thursday, May 29, after hinting at her s-- life with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet.
Jenner donned a cleavage-baring purple sports bra and shorts set from Alo. She stood in front of her wine cellar as she snapped a selfie with her printed Casetify phone case.
"On thursdays we wear @alo," she captioned the Instagram post.
"Yesss sister," wrote model Amelia Gray, daughter of Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna. Over 2,300 fans flooded the comments section, some leaving heart-eyes emojis.
Kylie Jenner Hints At S-- Life With Timothée Chalamet After Knicks Game
The Kardashian star's seductive ensemble came just hours before she alluded to her sexual activity with Chalamet, 29.
She reposted a TikTok featuring a famed quote from S-- and the City, where Carrie Bradshaw asks, "When did we start caring about basketball?" Samantha Jones cheekily responds, "Don is obsessed. I don’t get laid unless the Knicks win."
The celeb couple notably packed on the PDA at yesterday's New York Knicks playoff game vs. the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. They appeared unfazed as they made out on the sidelines during the second quarter.
Chalamet showed team spirit in an orange and blue Knicks varsity jacket, while Jenner bared her toned stomach in a white crop top and blue baseball cap.
Insider Exposes Kylie Jenner and Timothée's Bedroom Behavior
A source previously divulged the details of the duo's s-- life.
"Kylie is completely hypnotized by Timmy. If she could, they'd spend every day in bed," the insider told an outlet. "She is very proud of their exploits and says she’s experienced intimacy on a whole new level with him."
Although the Dune actor is "all about pleasing her," their connection is beyond just a physical attraction.
"She’s very clear it’s not just the way he satisfies her physically, she says there is this depth to things that she never knew possible," the source added, noting how she feels like "time disappears when they’re in the bedroom."
Chalamet doesn't hold his cards too close to his chest and is very open about his feelings for his girlfriend.
"They can talk for hours, and she really feels like he appreciates her for more than what she looks like or what she has in the bank," the insider continued. "Although he’s never been shy about complimenting her. He’s always telling her how beautiful she is, how perfect she is, when they’re alone they hardly even have clothes on, it’s just one long romp in the sheets."
Kylie Jenner Thinks She Is 'Normal'
Despite Jenner's very public love life, she still considers herself "normal" and values privacy.
“I think the reality is having the same friends that I've always had, my family's obviously the same, and keeping my internal circle, (and) private life, the same has been the best thing for me," she revealed in an interview on Friday, May 30. "I don't feel like it's changed me. I've been able to remain the same. And I get that compliment, too. Sometimes when I meet new people, they're always pleasantly surprised with how normal I am."