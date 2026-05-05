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Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Ditches the 2026 Met Gala

timothee chalamet met gala skip knicks game
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet skipped the 2026 Met Gala for a Knicks game while Kylie Jenner stunned solo.

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May 5 2026, Published 7:22 a.m. ET

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Timothée Chalamet sat out the Met Gala — again!

On Monday night, May 4, Kylie Jenner hit the annual fundraiser solo, while her boyfriend chose a very different scene. Instead of walking the iconic red carpet, Chalamet was spotted courtside at Madison Square Garden, watching the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers.

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image of Timothée Chalamet skipped the 2026 Met Gala to attend a New York Knicks game instead.
Source: @tchalamet/Instagram

Timothée Chalamet skipped the 2026 Met Gala to attend a New York Knicks game instead.

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In an Instagram Story, the actor was even seen sharing a hug with fellow Knicks superfan Tracy Morgan.

Meanwhile, Jenner, 28, made a major statement at the event in a bold haute couture Schiaparelli gown. The look created the illusion that the dress was slipping down to her waist, featuring a figure-hugging nude corset bustier with faux nipple details and a dramatic cream-colored skirt covered in intricate beadwork.

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The train alone turned heads, as it was so long and detailed that multiple assistants were needed to help her navigate the red carpet.

"The dress feels like it’s slipping away," celebrity hairstylist Iggy Rosales told Vogue. "It becomes this living sculpture."

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image of This marks the second time Timothée Chalamet has chosen a basketball game over the Met Gala.
Source: MEGA

This marks the second time Timothée Chalamet has chosen a basketball game over the Met Gala.

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This isn’t the first time Chalamet has chosen basketball over fashion’s biggest night.

Last year, he also skipped the Met Gala to watch the Knicks face off against the Boston Celtics during Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals. At the time, the Wonka star even shared snaps of himself watching the game on an iPad via Instagram Stories, along with a group photo with friends.

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In fact, Chalamet has only attended the Met Gala once — making his debut back in 2021, when he paired a Haider Ackermann tuxedo with sweatpants and Converse sneakers for a more laid-back take on the dress code.

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image of Kylie Jenner attended the event solo in a striking Schiaparelli gown.
Source: mega

Kylie Jenner attended the event solo in a striking Schiaparelli gown.

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Jenner’s solo appearance comes as rumors continue to swirl about the status of their relationship. According to insiders, the couple may be heading toward a split.

One source close to the Oscar-nominated actor claimed: "There is a feeling that Timothée is culturally and intellectually operating on a totally different level than Jenner, and there's the feeling in the industry his relationship with Kylie has blurred that image in ways that have not helped him professionally."

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Questions about their compatibility have followed them since the start.

When the two first sparked romance rumors in 2023, reports suggested that people in Chalamet’s inner circle — including his sister Pauline Chalamet — had concerns about the relationship.

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image of Rumors continue to swirl that the couple’s relationship may be heading toward a breakup.
Source: MEGA

Rumors continue to swirl that the couple’s relationship may be heading toward a breakup.

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A family insider shared: "From the outside looking in, Timothée and Kylie's relationship has always puzzled those closest to him. There is a genuine sense of confusion about what draws them together on a deeper level, because their worlds, priorities, and ways of thinking appear so far apart. Among family and friends, there has long been a quiet but persistent feeling that they are fundamentally mismatched – almost like two people moving in entirely different directions who have somehow ended up side by side."

Still, despite his absence from the Met Gala red carpet, the couple was recently spotted together. Just one night earlier, on Sunday, May 3, they stepped out for a Broadway show.

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