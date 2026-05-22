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Kylie Jenner Flirts With 'Daddy' Timothée Chalamet in Bold TikTok Comment

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner flirted with Timothée Chalamet in a TikTok comment.

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May 22 2026, Published 10:33 a.m. ET

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Kylie Jenner recently showcased her affection for boyfriend Timothée Chalamet through a playful comment on Page Six’s TikTok account.

Under a video of Chalamet arriving at Madison Square Garden for the Knicks vs. Cavaliers game, Jenner wrote “daddy,” drawing attention from fans.

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Timothée Chalamet Turned Heads at Knicks Game

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Image of Timothée Chalamet arrived at the basketball game with a fresh new look.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet arrived at the basketball game with a fresh new look.

The TikTok clip featured Chalamet smiling as he entered the arena, accompanied by Kodak Black’s “No Flockin.” Chalamet made a notable entrance with a clean-shaven look and a stylish haircut, captivating both fans and fellow celebrities in attendance.

Notable A-listers such as Ben Stiller, Michael J. Fox, and Spike Lee were also seen enjoying the game alongside Chalamet.

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Fans React to the Couple’s Public Flirting

Image of The couple shared another public moment earlier this month.
Source: MEGA

The couple shared another public moment earlier this month.

Fans responded enthusiastically to Jenner’s comment, with one declaring, “OH MY. Mommy has spoken!” while others echoed sentiments about their relationship.

Earlier this month, Jenner and Chalamet shared a public kiss on the Kiss Cam at a Knicks game, highlighting their affectionate bond.

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The Pair Continues to Avoid the Met Gala Together

Image of They avoided attending the Met Gala together amid superstition rumors.
Source: MEGA

They avoided attending the Met Gala together amid superstition rumors.

Despite their budding romance, the couple chose not to attend the Met Gala together. According to an insider, “Kylie and Timothée intentionally avoided attending the Met Gala together these past few years because they didn’t want to risk the whole ‘Met Gala curse’ thing.”

This superstition stems from Jenner’s past experiences with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

Romance Timeline Keeps Fans Invested

Image of Kylie Jenner's TikTok comment quickly went viral.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner's TikTok comment quickly went viral.

Rumors about their relationship first surfaced in January 2023, when they were spotted engaging in flirtatious conversations during Paris Fashion Week. The couple confirmed their romance in September 2023, sharing a passionate kiss at a Beyoncé concert, and made their red carpet debut in May 2025 at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome.

As fans eagerly anticipate the couple’s next moves, the public remains captivated by their relationship dynamics and the playful banter that defines their love story.

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