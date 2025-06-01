Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Goes Braless in Tight Black Top: Photos
Stassie Karanikolaou put her cleavage on full display in a series of braless Instagram snaps from Friday, May 30.
The podcaster looked stunning in her classic black halter top, featuring a criss-cross neckline and plunging cutout near her bust.
Karanikolaou paired her revealing tank with flared blue jeans and styled her dark tresses in bouncy waves.
Stassie Karanikolaou Stuns in Revealing Black Top
Karanikolaou was at Gentle Monster’s pop-up event on Melrose Ave. in West Hollywood, Calif., when she was photographed in her playful pictures.
In support of Gentle Monster’s Pocket Collection, the influencer wore a pair of chic black glasses from their new line of eyewear.
She was joined by friends at the event, which celebrated the brand’s limited-edition Bratz doll and collaboration eyewear.
“Too glam to give a d---,” Karanikolaou captioned her Instagram post along with hashtags in support of the new collection.
Just one week earlier, the podcaster let loose at her bestie Kylie Jenner’s launch party for her latest Khy fashion line, featuring a collaboration with London-based designer Dilara Findikoglu.
Jenner’s closest girlfriends, including Karanikolaou, wore garments from the beauty mogul’s clothing line. The star was all smiles as she donned a black fitted halter dress from the collaborative collection.
Stassie Karanikolaou 'Regrets' Getting BBL
In photos shared to her Instagram of the exclusive event, Jenner thrust Karanikolaou’s head into her cleavage as her bestie squeezed her butt. The influencer also shared a clip of herself taking a shot with a pal — and let’s not forget the seductive image of Karanikolaou on her hands and knees, crawling on the floor.
Though she has been known for her striking beauty and curves, she recently opened up on the debut episode of her “Better Half” podcast about regretting getting a Brazilian butt lift at a “super young” age.
“I think it’s not a secret or something that I can physically hide at this point,” she pointed out during the episode on May 16. “Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around to my butt.”
Stassie Karanikolaou Admits to Recent B--- Job
“It is something that I regret and that I’ve been actively trying to fix for so long,” the influencer added. “I literally have another surgery, like, in a few weeks, to try and reduce the size of it even more.”
Though she wished she had never been influenced by the BBL fad, Karanikolaou admitted she went under the knife a month ago for a b--- job.
Despite continuing to undergo plastic surgery, she urged her listeners to “not surgically alter your body for a trend because just know that the trend is only going to be relevant for a little bit.”