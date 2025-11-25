Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Goes Braless in Tight T-Shirt After BBL Reduction Surgery: Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou bared her bust in a tight crop top in her latest mirror selfie. The 28-year-old influencer rocked a black T-shirt that was wrapped snugly around her chest and she went braless for the look.

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou donned a tight tee for her selfie.

Karanikolaou had her dark brown hair ironed straight while she wore no makeup except for a blushy lip. She donned white sweatpants and her tee had the phrase "I'm easy to please as long as I get my way" scrawled across the top. Her nipples made a sharp appearance as they were clearly seen through the blouse. The social media star posted the photo a month after she went under the knife to get a BBL reduction surgery.

Stassie Karanikolaou Underwent Her BBL Reduction Last Month

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The influencer recently underwent a BBL reduction procedure.

"Eating chicken tenders and french fries," Karanikolaou sleepily said in a TikTok video she shared on October 7. "I just got my pain medicine, it just kicked in so I’m pretty comfortable." She was sharing the clip from a recovery center where she fixed up her Brazilian butt lift. "From what I’ve seen, this a-- looks nice, lifted and smaller. I’m so excited to be healed and to feel more comfortable in my skin," she admitted. She then asked fans to "be nice in the comments because I’m in pain and I’m just a girl."

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Her BBL surgery involved moving fat to her butt to enlarge it.

"I wish I had someone that showed me the not-glamorized side of plastic surgery when I was younger," she added in a follow-up TikTok she shared the following day. "And [I] made this decision that I've actually been, for years, trying to reduce and fix. It's actually something that has made me more insecure and made me feel so inauthentic." "With that being said, I think anyone should do whatever they want to do with their bodies, whatever they choose," she advised. "I just feel like this was a mistake I made super young and I shared my experience now because I'm hoping that I can help anyone." In a May episode of her "Better Half" podcast, Karanikolaou revealed that while she doesn't have implants, she confirmed that she received a BBL. "I think it's not a secret or something that I can physically hide at this point," she said. "Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around to my butt."

Stassie Warns People Not to Follow Trends

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie 'regrets' getting her BBL.