or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Stassie Karanikolaou
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE AND FASHION NEWS

Kylie Jenner's Bestie Stassie Karanikolaou Goes Braless in Tight T-Shirt After BBL Reduction Surgery: Photo

image of Stassie Karanikolaou opted to forgo a bra for her Instagram look.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou opted to forgo a bra for her Instagram look.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 25 2025, Updated 5:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner's best friend Stassie Karanikolaou bared her bust in a tight crop top in her latest mirror selfie.

The 28-year-old influencer rocked a black T-shirt that was wrapped snugly around her chest and she went braless for the look.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Stassie Karanikolaou donned a tight tee for her selfie.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou donned a tight tee for her selfie.

Karanikolaou had her dark brown hair ironed straight while she wore no makeup except for a blushy lip.

She donned white sweatpants and her tee had the phrase "I'm easy to please as long as I get my way" scrawled across the top. Her nipples made a sharp appearance as they were clearly seen through the blouse.

The social media star posted the photo a month after she went under the knife to get a BBL reduction surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

Stassie Karanikolaou Underwent Her BBL Reduction Last Month

image of The influencer recently underwent a BBL reduction procedure.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

The influencer recently underwent a BBL reduction procedure.

"Eating chicken tenders and french fries," Karanikolaou sleepily said in a TikTok video she shared on October 7. "I just got my pain medicine, it just kicked in so I’m pretty comfortable." She was sharing the clip from a recovery center where she fixed up her Brazilian butt lift.

"From what I’ve seen, this a-- looks nice, lifted and smaller. I’m so excited to be healed and to feel more comfortable in my skin," she admitted.

She then asked fans to "be nice in the comments because I’m in pain and I’m just a girl."

Article continues below advertisement
MORE ON:
Stassie Karanikolaou

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Her BBL surgery involved moving fat to her butt to enlarge it.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Her BBL surgery involved moving fat to her butt to enlarge it.

"I wish I had someone that showed me the not-glamorized side of plastic surgery when I was younger," she added in a follow-up TikTok she shared the following day. "And [I] made this decision that I've actually been, for years, trying to reduce and fix. It's actually something that has made me more insecure and made me feel so inauthentic."

"With that being said, I think anyone should do whatever they want to do with their bodies, whatever they choose," she advised. "I just feel like this was a mistake I made super young and I shared my experience now because I'm hoping that I can help anyone."

In a May episode of her "Better Half" podcast, Karanikolaou revealed that while she doesn't have implants, she confirmed that she received a BBL. "I think it's not a secret or something that I can physically hide at this point," she said. "Yes, I have a BBL. I moved fat around to my butt."

Stassie Warns People Not to Follow Trends

image of Stassie 'regrets' getting her BBL.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie 'regrets' getting her BBL.

She explained she got the procedure done at a young age, however, she now "regrets" getting the surgery.

"I felt just the pressure of the world that we live in and the trend of the times," she confessed. "Do not surgically alter your body for a trend at a time because just know that the trend is only going to be relevant for a little bit."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.