Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Tiny Black Bikini While Boating With Her Kids: Photo
Kylie Jenner's summer boat day took a sultry turn.
The Kardashians star, 27, spilled out of a black bathing suit while out on the water with her kids on Thursday, June 26.
Jenner snapped a photo from above as she bared her cleavage in a tiny black top. She paired the risqué look with a matching skirt, sunglasses, a cropped cardigan and a leopard tote while wrapping an arm around her son, Aire, 3.
"Mamacita??" she wrote on the Instagram Story, seemingly a reference to Huda Mustafa and Nic Vansteenberghe's viral Love Island quote.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder was also joined by her 7-year-old daughter, Stormi, who took a nap on her mom's shoulder.
"Sleepy babies," she captioned an Instagram Story video of her kids — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott — sleeping on the boat.
When Stormi was awake, Kylie showed off the child's designer outfit: a pink Dior logo tank top, a mini blue Chanel purse and chic black shades. Her curly hair was swept into a high ponytail as she cuddled a stuffed animal.
Kylie indicated that they arrived in Venice, Italy — where Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding is taking place — Thursday morning with an Instagram Story image from the plane.
"Fast glam on the ✈️," she captioned a selfie of herself with light blush and lipstick.
Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian is also in Italy for the wedding.
The SKIMS founder was spotted hanging out with Orlando Bloom on Thursday, June 26, shortly after news broke of his split from Katy Perry. In photos obtained by a publication, the actor blew kisses to Kim and gave her a quick hug.
Kylie Jenner Shares B----- Implant Secrets
Kylie's busty display overseas comes three weeks after she disclosed the details of her b----- augmentation to a fan on TikTok.
"Help a girl out @Kylie Jenner, I just want to know how to get them to sit like that, respectfully," Rachel Leary captioned her post.
The beauty mogul replied in the comments section, "'445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!! [Dr.] Garth Fisher!!! hope this helps lol."
When Did Kylie Jenner Get a B--- Job?
Kylie got a b--- job at age 19, one year before giving birth to Stormi, and spoke about the procedure at length during the Season 3 finale of The Kardashians in 2023.
"I would recommend anyone who was thinking about it to wait until after you have children," she expressed. "But yeah, obviously I have a daughter too. I would be heartbroken if she wanted to get her body done at 19."
She does not want her daughter to see her plastic surgery and feel like she has to have similar work done to feel beautiful.
"I wish I could be her and do it all differently, because I wouldn’t touch anything," Kylie emphasized.