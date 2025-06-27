Kylie Jenner Strips Down to Tiny Black Bikini While Boating With Her Kids: Photo

Jenner snapped a photo from above as she bared her cleavage in a tiny black top. She paired the risqué look with a matching skirt, sunglasses, a cropped cardigan and a leopard tote while wrapping an arm around her son, Aire, 3.

"Mamacita??" she wrote on the Instagram Story, seemingly a reference to Huda Mustafa and Nic Vansteenberghe's viral Love Island quote.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was also joined by her 7-year-old daughter, Stormi, who took a nap on her mom's shoulder.

"Sleepy babies," she captioned an Instagram Story video of her kids — whom she shares with ex Travis Scott — sleeping on the boat.