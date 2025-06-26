Orlando Bloom Seen With Kim Kardashian in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Amid Rumored Katy Perry Split
Is Orlando Bloom the one that got away?
The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted flying solo in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding weekend after a source claimed Bloom and longtime lover Katy Perry had called it quits on their nearly 10-year relationship.
While in Italy, Bloom was spotted warmly greeting a number of A-list stars — including Kim Kardashian, whom he was infamously spotted checking out at the 2024 New York Fashion Week gala.
Orlando Bloom Greets Kim Kardashian in Venice
On Thursday, June 26, Bloom was caught catching up with Kim and her sister Khloé Kardashian as a group of Hollywood elite gathered in Europe for Bezos and Sánchez's luxurious, dayslong wedding celebration.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Orlando could be seen giving air kisses to Kim while leaning in for a quick hug as Katy was no where to be found amid the latest leg of her ongoing world tour in Australia.
The gaggle of A-listers — which also included Kim and Khloé's mom, Kris Jenner — were all dressed casual for the occasion, with Orlando sporting a black muscle tank top and matching shorts and the SKIMS co-founder donning a black Balenciaga skirt and revealing bandeau top.
Kim topped off her style with an unzipped jacket and futuristic sunglasses.
Katy Perry Skips Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding
It was previously confirmed Katy would not be attending the billionaire Amazon founder's vows due to scheduling conflicts amid her series of concerts Down Under — though she formed a tight bond with his soon-to-be wife by flying to space with her on Jeff's Blue Origin flight back in April.
At the time, Orlando and Katy appeared to still be going strong — or the Kingdom of Heaven actor was just being a supportive co-parent — as he was front and center for the "Dark Horse" singer's journey up above alongside their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.
Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Reportedly Split
Orlando’s alone appearance in Venice this weekend comes as a source claimed on Wednesday, June 25, that he and Katy had called off their engagement.
The famous flames had been engaged since Valentine's Day in February 2019, but never tied the knot after their initial March 2020 wedding plans were reportedly postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable," the insider spilled. "It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life."
The "California Gurls" hitmaker was previously married to Russell Brand — who currently faces rape and sexual assault charges in London — from 2010 until Katy filed for divorce in December 2011.
Katy was later linked romantically to Orlando in 2016, though the pair briefly split in 2017 before rekindling their romance the following year.
After Orlando popped the question in 2019, he and Katy welcomed daughter Daisy in August 2020. He also shares a 13-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, an Australian model.