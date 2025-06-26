Orlando Bloom Seen With Kim Kardashian in Venice for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Wedding Amid Rumored Katy Perry Split

Is Orlando Bloom the one that got away?

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor was spotted flying solo in Venice ahead of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's wedding weekend after a source claimed Bloom and longtime lover Katy Perry had called it quits on their nearly 10-year relationship.

While in Italy, Bloom was spotted warmly greeting a number of A-list stars — including Kim Kardashian, whom he was infamously spotted checking out at the 2024 New York Fashion Week gala.