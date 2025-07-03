or
Kylie Jenner Stuns in Bikini Top During Dreamy Italian Getaway: Hot Photos

kylie jenner italy bikini photos
Source: MEGA; @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner stunned in a tropical bikini top while vacationing in Italy.

July 3 2025, Published 9:15 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is serving effortless glam under the Mediterranean sun!

The 27-year-old beauty mogul turned heads with a series of jaw-dropping Instagram snaps from her picturesque Italian vacation, including a sizzling garden stroll in crisp white pants and a tropical bikini bandeau top.

kris jenner got daughters invited to bezos wedding
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The mom-of-two wore a bikini top and white pants during a garden stroll.

In the pic, her toned abs were on full display as she posed in the dappled sunlight.

Another mirror selfie showed Jenner in a sheer white crop top and high-cut polka dot bikini bottoms.

“italian summer yes pleaseeee 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍,” she wrote in the caption of the post.

kylie jenner kylie skin peach mango launch
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and Stormi wore matching polka dots swimwear.

It wasn’t all just about sultry selfies, as the Sprinter founder shared a sweet glimpse of mom life, too — posting photos of her kids enjoying a coloring session and daughter Stormi giving two enthusiastic thumbs up during a rustic pizza-making class.

In another heartwarming moment, Jenner also took a pic of baby Aire eating his DIY pizza.

Adding to the excitement, the Kylie Skin founder also teased a new product drop — a juicy Peach Mango Lip Butter, launching soon.

“I'm soooo so so excited about this new flavor,” she stated in her caption in her Instagram Story.

kylie jenner kids
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner also showed sweet moments with her kids, Stormi and Aire.

Kylie Jenner

While her summer content is winning fans over, her appearance at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice wedding had the internet in a frenzy.

Jenner showed up in a jaw-dropping custom corseted gown by British designer Dilara Findikoglu — the same designer she collaborated with on her latest KHY drop.

Though the look was stunning, the color of the dress — which looked white in photos — had people side-eyeing hard.

Traditionally, white is off-limits for wedding guests, and many on social media thought Jenner’s look was bold — and maybe a bit out of line with the dress code. While some claimed the gown was silver, the photos from the wedding painted a different picture.

To make matters worse, a source claimed that Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian weren’t originally invited to the lavish wedding bash.

kylie jenner wedding dress backlash
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The reality star's wedding guest dress in Venice stirred controversy online.

Apparently, momager Kris Jenner “pulled some strings with the bride and got to bring all her daughters to the high-end nuptials.”

“Originally, the quintet was going to be a duo of just Kim [Kardashian] and Kris," the insider dished to Page Six.

“Mama Kris asked Lauren if she could bring the other three when they were in Paris for the bachelorette party,” they added.

It seems Kris had a pattern of asking to bring her family to high-profile events, hoping her "single daughters" might meet "rich and famous significant others" at weddings.

