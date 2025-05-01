Kylie Jenner Flaunts Enviable Abs in Bright Yellow Crop Top After Smooching Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Lakers Game: Photo
Kylie Jenner is heading into the summer with a lean physique on lock.
The Kardashians star, 27, showed off her toned tummy in a bright yellow sweatsuit from her brand Khy on Thursday, May 1.
The reality mogul flaunted her outfit in the mirror as she filmed with her iPhone during a "travel day." She swayed from side to side, giving her followers a look at the sunny tank top and sweats from all angles. She accessorized the ensemble with a large black tote, dark shades, a gold watch and a matching sweatshirt in hand.
Jenner linked out to Khy's website on her Instagram Story so fans could shop the Fleece Straight Leg Pant in Limoncello, which retails for $88. The corresponding Oversized Zip Hoodie goes for $90 and is sold in six different colors.
The beauty CEO's body display comes off the heels of a PDA-packed Lakers game with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, on Wednesday, April 30.
Jenner cozied up next to her beau as the paparazzi snapped away, capturing several images of them laughing and kissing. She donned a white tank and black leather pants, while the Wonka actor wore a Kobe Bryant T-shirt, black jeans and Timberland boots.
The celeb duo is reportedly getting closer to an engagement, as Chalamet is spending more time with his girlfriend's children.
"[Timothée] loves Kylie's kids, and they have gotten close," an insider told ET. "He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis [Scott]."
Chalamet would like his own children in the future, but he "isn't rushing into anything."
In the meantime, the Oscar-nominated star is seeking a $300,000 engagement ring in Paris, the U.S. Sun previously reported.
However, Kris Jenner is ensuring that the couple "play[s] by her rules," which include lavish nuptials.
"She’s seeing a huge opportunity for a televised event, photos and video of the proposal, sponsors for the wedding and reception," the U.S. Sun insider confirmed.
"Kris is very motivated by the bottom line and is looking at the year-end as the last opportunity to reach her earning goals. Everything is a work opportunity to her and is monetized to the full hilt, including Christmas itself," the source continued. "She watches the numbers like a hawk, and if anything isn’t up to her expectations, she jumps in and changes things to improve. It’s all very fluid and means all her employees, including her kids, have to be ready to jump when she says."