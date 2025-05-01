Kylie Jenner Flaunts Enviable Abs in Bright Yellow Crop Top After Smooching Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Lakers Game: Photo

The reality mogul flaunted her outfit in the mirror as she filmed with her iPhone during a "travel day." She swayed from side to side, giving her followers a look at the sunny tank top and sweats from all angles. She accessorized the ensemble with a large black tote, dark shades, a gold watch and a matching sweatshirt in hand.

Jenner linked out to Khy's website on her Instagram Story so fans could shop the Fleece Straight Leg Pant in Limoncello, which retails for $88. The corresponding Oversized Zip Hoodie goes for $90 and is sold in six different colors.