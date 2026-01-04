Kylie Jenner Busts Out of Orange Gown While Supporting Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at Palm Springs Film Festival: Photos
Jan. 4 2026, Updated 4:43 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner made the best dressed list at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3.
The Kardashians star, 28, stepped out at the awards show to support boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, who was promoting his drama Marty Supreme.
Jenner shared some snaps on Instagram before the party, where she showed off her look for the evening.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder's chest popped out in a bright orange sparkling gown that fell to the floor. She took a few mirror selfies that featured her stunning ensemble before heading out to the red carpet.
Kylie Jenner Brightened Up the Evening With Her Orange Look
The top of Jenner's frock had a crisscrossed cut-out that had her cleavage about to burst out.
"🧡🧡🧡🧡," she captioned the snapshots.
Fans loved her look, including sister Khloé Kardashian, who wrote: "Orange you glad….. never mind."
Kim Kardashian simply dropped several fire emojis on the hot look.
Chalamet even showed some love for his girlfriend, adding 13 orange heart emojis.
Timothée Chalamet Was Honored With the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award
At the event, the Dune actor was honored with the Spotlight Actor of the Year Award for his role as table tennis athlete Marty Reisman in Marty Supreme.
"Every day, to wake up in good health and have the opportunity to create things for the world is truly a gift," he said in his acceptance speech as Jenner looked on in the audience.
For his part, he donned a slouchy slate gray suit and black shoes for his big night. The couple also seemed to love the sunny hue, as they matched in orange Chrome Hearts looks at the premiere for Marty Supreme last month.
While the two appeared very lovey-dovey on the red carpet and had their hands all over each other, body language expert Judi James claimed the affection looked to be unequal.
"The romantic signals look one-sided here. Kylie clearly looks happy to depict and define a smitten, romantic relationship, but Timothée's poses make him look less keen to be seen as any form of celebrity show pony," James told Daily Mail at the time.
Chalamet's "hands and his body poses suggest hesitancy here. His fingers lightly touch onto Kylie's torso while she looks happy to cling, and he puts far less effort into any active poses of intimacy."
"His facial expression clearly defines him as being in a happy upbeat mood but these are social smiles for the camera rather than Kylie's more meaningful, narrative-spinning 'look of love' created by her softened features and eye expression here," she said.
James went on: "We can see Kylie working their poses, positioning his hand onto her hip and then lifting and replacing it when they change pose. She seems to be the one designing the poses and steering him into position while he just stands and grins amiably."