Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance 'Looks One-Sided,' Body Language Expert Reveals After Couple's Appearance at 'Marty Supreme' Premiere
Dec. 10 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet may not be as into each other as one might think.
A body language expert broke down to a news outlet why the duo gave subtle signals at a recent red carpet appearance that their relationship may be in trouble.
Jenner, 28, and Chalamet, 29, wore matching orange leather Chrome Hearts looks at the premiere of his film Marty Supreme on Monday, December 8.
The reality star was all smiles as her man stood behind her and wrapped an arm around her waist. The actor flashed a grin as well at one point while Jenner turned to the side and rested her hands on his shoulder.
"The romantic signals look one-sided here. Kylie clearly looks happy to depict and define a smitten, romantic relationship, but Timothée's poses make him look less keen to be seen as any form of celebrity show-pony," said body language expert Judi James.
She noticed how the film star's "hands and his body poses suggest hesitancy here. His fingers lightly touch onto Kylie's torso while she looks happy to cling, and he puts far less effort into any active poses of intimacy. His facial expression clearly defines him as being in a happy upbeat mood but these are social smiles for the camera rather than Kylie's more meaningful, narrative-spinning 'look of love' created by her softened features and eye expression here."
James added, "We can see Kylie working their poses, positioning his hand onto her hip and then lifting and replacing it when they change pose. She seems to be the one designing the poses and steering him into position while he just stands and grins amiably."
Inside Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Breakup Rumors
Jenner and Chalamet faced split rumors after the Call Me By Your Name alum was noticeably absent from her 28th birthday festivities in August. However, a source confirmed to a news outlet on August 15 that the couple’s busy schedule was the reason behind their distance.
“They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too. She visited him in July,” the insider explained. "But even though Kylie has a private jet, the flight is still 12 hours. She’s a mom and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in L.A. Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime.”
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Debunk Breakup Buzz in Budapest
The couple stopped by a café in Budapest over the summer and appeared all loved-up in a selfie shared by the eatery.
“Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked in to our coffeeshop at Buda we were so in confusion, we could barley concentrate, but I think you can see on our face,” the café wrote via its Instagram account on Tuesday, August 19. “Thank god everyone look at them not us. They were super nice and kind thank you for coming.”