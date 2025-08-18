Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Toned Tummy as Timothée Chalamet Split Rumors Swirl: Photo
Kylie Jenner is taking some time off for self-care as Timothée Chalamet split rumors swirl.
The Kardashians star, 28, stunned in a cleavage-baring black crop top while using a hair mask on Saturday, August 16.
Jenner exposed her hourglass figure in the tiny shirt, which she paired with low-rise leggings and a black shoulder bag.
She swept her strands into a messy bun as she snapped a mirror selfie in the hallway.
"Hair mask day," she captioned the Instagram Story.
Kylie Jenner's Recent Racy Outfits
Just four days earlier, Jenner once again stripped down to risqué attire while promoting her new KHY cotton basics. She spilled out of a strapless gray crop top and matching leggings in front of a car. In one snapshot, she showcased her lean physique in a navy jumpsuit, accessorized with flip-flops, black sunglasses and a Casetify phone case. She almost exposed her assets as the look nearly slipped off her shoulders on the couch.
"We’re expanding our twist collection with the coziest cotton elevated basics for @khy dropping tomorrow 08/13," Jenner announced in an August 12 Instagram post.
That same day, Jenner turned heads in a busty leopard-print bikini and a towel wrapped around her waist for a photoshoot. She paired the scandalous ensemble with a maroon crocodile purse, brown fuzzy slippers and a pink tumbler.
"Leaving my shoot like this," she wrote on an Instagram Story.
Kylie Jenner's 28th Birthday Party
On Sunday, August 10, the reality star rang in her 28th birthday with a dinner hosted by her sister Kendall. The star-studded event was packed with Kylie's A-list besties, including Hailey Bieber, who sat at her side. The luxe celebration took place on a lawn, featuring a long table adorned with candles, raspberries, tomatoes, and floral-painted plates and napkins.
"I have the best sister @kendalljenner," Kylie wrote in a social media share following the party.
The festivities offered a large array of food, including frittata, olives, pita bread and tomato and corn salad. For dessert, attendees dug into a large cake decked out in raspberries and daisies.
The mom-of-two celebrated with her daughter, Stormi, 7, earlier that morning, as the duo indulged in a different cake with sprinkles and jelly beans. Kylie also spent the day getting an IV drip and snacked on grilled cheese with "Happy Birthday Kylie!" spelled out in ketchup.
Are Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Still Dating?
Chalamet was noticeably absent from her birthday party. An insider insists they are still together but have been spending increasing amounts of time apart.
"They haven’t seen each other for a few weeks only because Timothée’s been filming Dune in a studio in Budapest, and Kylie’s been working too," the source spilled to an outlet. "She visited him in July."
The 12-hour flight is reportedly difficult for Kylie, even though she owns a private jet.
"She’s a mom, and she works as well. She has a lot of responsibilities in L.A.," the insider added. "Timothée’s schedule is grueling, with very little downtime. They're making it work though. They FaceTime most days. They miss each other and are totally fine."
Kris Jenner Celebrates Kylie's Birthday
Though the actor wasn't present, her mom, Kris Jenner, posted a special tribute to Instagram for her birthday.
"Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!! You are truly beautiful inside and out, and are the best daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, and friend," the momager captioned a photo dump. "You are so smart, strong, creative, loving, kind, funny, and always so supportive. I am beyond blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and we get to live this life together and make the most amazing memories! I love you beyond measure and I hope you have the most magical year yet. I love you 💕💕💕 Mommy."