Kylie Jenner almost exposed herself online. The Kardashians star, 27, spilled out of a cleavage-baring black bra top on Wednesday, August 6.

Kylie Jenner's Sultry Bra Snaps

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner popped out of a barely-there bra top.

Jenner snapped a seductive mirror selfie, donned in the tiny top and black leggings. She appeared to be enjoying a cozy night in as she sipped red wine and walked around in slippers. "Wine night," she wrote on the Instagram Story. One day later, Jenner sported the same outfit on her feed while sipping alcohol outdoors. "Last friday as a 27 year old," she captioned the post, while her bestie Hailey Bieber commented, "28 is better I promise."

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner turns 28 next week.

On Thursday, August 7, the Kylie Cosmetics founder once again stripped down to a bra for a new promo of The Kardashians. The scandalous top featured cutouts around the top and pointy cups, which she paired with a black maxi skirt. Jenner posed on a gray box during the shoot and wore her black hair in loose curls. "I look major," she captioned the Instagram carousel. "I love you," Amelia Gray Hamlin wrote, while Kardashian family makeup artist Ash Holm said, "Pretty little baby ❤️."

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant?

During the same photoshoot, fans speculated Jenner's sister Kourtney Kardashian may be pregnant. The Poosh founder hid her body behind Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, leading fans to believe she didn't want to reveal a baby bump. "Kourtney is for sure pregnant," one person wrote in a comment, which received over 35,000 "likes." "Why is nobody talking about Kourtney hiding?" another user said, while a third speculated, "So....Kourtney is pregnant 🤰." The mom-of-four denied the rumors in July after a fan alleged she had a pregnant belly in a bikini. "You can tell from the bikini reflection photo kourtney is pregnant again," one person wrote on a post of Kourtney from Italy. "Or b-----feeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best d--- life baby!" the reality star replied.

Kylie Jenner's Revealing Outfits

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner recently flashed her nipples in a sultry top.

On Tuesday, August 5, Kylie ditched undergarments altogether, exposing her nipples in a baggy black top. She pulled down her leather pants while posing in front of a car. The star accessorized with heels and a black crocodile bag she held on her lap in the vehicle. "As you should 😍🔥," her friend Yris Palmer commented.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner stars in the upcoming season of 'The Kardashians.'