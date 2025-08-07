Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Cleavage in Barely-There Bra Top: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner thinks she looks "major." The reality star, 27, complimented herself in a streak of sultry photos on Thursday, August 7.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner wore head-to-toe black.

Jenner stunned in a plunging black crop top with cutouts on the b------ and pointy cups while sitting on a gray box. She arched her back as she flaunted her hourglass figure in a maxi skirt. The Kardashians star paired her look with strappy black stilettos and wore her long black hair in loose beach waves. "I look major," she captioned the Instagram carousel. "I love you," Amelia Gray Hamlin commented, while Kardashian family makeup artist Ash Holm wrote, "Pretty little baby ❤️."

Kylie Jenner's Recent Racy Photos

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner sizzled in a monochromatic ensemble.

On Tuesday, August 5, Jenner went braless, flashing her nipples in a loose-fitting black top. She hiked down her leather pants as she posed in front of a car and mugged for the camera. The Kylie Cosmetics founder accessorized with open-toe heels and a black crocodile bag. "As you should 😍🔥," her bestie Yris Palmer wrote. A few days prior, Jenner once again shared vehicle snaps. She appeared to be taking photos before the gym, as she donned a busty pink sports bra and Alo shorts with her dog. She captured a selfie in the car as the sun lit her complexion.

Kylie Jenner Speaks Spanish

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner recently followed boyfriend Timothée Chalamet on Instagram.

On Monday, August 4, she published an unexpected Instagram video speaking Spanish with her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada. "Hi, my name is Kylie. My name is Kylie Jenner," she said. "And this is my new KHY outfit." Tejada cheered her on from the sidelines and called her "the baddest b---- in the world." "Spanish lessons @makeupbyariel," she captioned her Instagram post. "Wait she’s not Spanish?" one person asked. "Su español super s---!!! kylie you need to keep speaking some spanish!! 🙊👌🏻👏🏻," another user said.

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Relationship Heats Up

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shocked fans with a recent video speaking Spanish.