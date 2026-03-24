Kylie Jenner Turns Up the Heat in Tiny Bra and Baby-Doll Look for New Beauty Drop: Photos
March 24 2026, Published 4:42 p.m. ET
Kylie Jenner brought the heat while promoting her latest Kylie Cosmetics drop.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 28, stripped down to a pink bra in photos posted via the brand's account on Monday, March 23.
Kylie Jenner Rocked a Sultry Baby-Doll Look
Jenner showed off her signature overlined pink pout, coordinated perfectly with the soft peach blush she was promoting in the post.
Her shoulder-length brunette locks were teased and styled in loose waves, with a pink bow added for a cutesy touch.
Fans Were Obsessed With Kylie Jenner's Look
Fans were obsessed with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner's look, sharing their admiration in the comments section.
"The most beautiful of the world. I love you My Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote, while another admirer added, "Stunning as always 🔥👏😍❤️."
"This glam and the photoshoot is everything," a third chimed in.
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Kylie Jenner Was on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been busy these days, often seen on the arm of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, as she accompanied him during awards show season.
Most recently, the Hulu personality joined the Marty Supreme actor, 30, at the 2026 Oscars red carpet earlier this month. Jenner turned heads in a plunging, siren-red dress, completing the bombshell look with big, voluminous curls and a chunky diamond necklace.
Though Chalamet didn't leave the awards show with the Best Actor award, losing to Michael B. Jordan, Jenner was on hand to support her man – reportedly leaving the ceremony for an hour after being the butt of a few jokes.
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Reportedly Left Awards Show
“Timothée and Kylie were replaced by seat fillers for an hour," eyewitnesses told a news outlet on March 16. “It seems like he had enough of being the butt of the jokes."
The insider explained that the couple, who was first romantically linked in April 2023, returned "just before the Best Actress and Best Actor categories were announced.”
The shots toward Chalamet started early in the show, with host Conan O'Brien taking a few jabs in his opening monologue at the actor's recent controversial comments about ballet and opera being a dying art.
"Security is extremely tight tonight. I'm told there are concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities," O'Brien, 62, joked as the camera panned to the Best Actor nominee, who laughed politely. "They're just mad you left out jazz."