Kylie Jenner Turns Up the Heat in Tiny Bra and Baby-Doll Look for New Beauty Drop: Photos

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View this post on Instagram Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner stripped down to promote her latest blush.

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Kylie Jenner Rocked a Sultry Baby-Doll Look

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner showed off a baby-doll look in her latest product drop.

Jenner showed off her signature overlined pink pout, coordinated perfectly with the soft peach blush she was promoting in the post. Her shoulder-length brunette locks were teased and styled in loose waves, with a pink bow added for a cutesy touch.

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Fans Were Obsessed With Kylie Jenner's Look

Source: MEGA Fans praised Kylie Jenner for her racy photoshoot.

Fans were obsessed with the youngest Kardashian-Jenner's look, sharing their admiration in the comments section. "The most beautiful of the world. I love you My Queen ❤️❤️❤️❤️," one fan wrote, while another admirer added, "Stunning as always 🔥👏😍❤️." "This glam and the photoshoot is everything," a third chimed in.

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Kylie Jenner Was on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner stunned in a plunging red gown while attending the 2026 Oscars.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been busy these days, often seen on the arm of her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, as she accompanied him during awards show season. Most recently, the Hulu personality joined the Marty Supreme actor, 30, at the 2026 Oscars red carpet earlier this month. Jenner turned heads in a plunging, siren-red dress, completing the bombshell look with big, voluminous curls and a chunky diamond necklace. Though Chalamet didn't leave the awards show with the Best Actor award, losing to Michael B. Jordan, Jenner was on hand to support her man – reportedly leaving the ceremony for an hour after being the butt of a few jokes.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Reportedly Left Awards Show

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were reportedly replaced by seat fillers 'for an hour' at the 2026 Oscars.