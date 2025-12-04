Kylie Jenner Reveals She Underwent Stem Cell Therapy After Childbirth Gave Her 'Chronic Back Pain'

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner underwent a special procedure to cope with a medical issue post-pregnancy. On Wednesday, December 3, the reality star, 28, revealed on her Instagram Story that she got stem cell therapy to alleviate "chronic back pain." Jenner decided to see a doctor after giving birth to her second child, Aire, in February 2022 (she also shares Stormi, 7, with ex Travis Scott).

"I’ve been dealing with bad chronic back pain for almost [three] years after my last pregnancy, and nothing I tried seemed to help," Kylie wrote. "Hearing how much relief Kim [Kardashian] got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy." Adeel Khan, the founder of Eterna Health, performed the treatment, which involves using stem cells to repair or replace damaged tissue. "I’m honestly so grateful for the opportunity and resources," the makeup mogul expressed. "Everyone’s body is different, but this has been a huge step in my healing."

She advised fans to "definitely do their research" if they want to follow in her footsteps. "Talk to your doctor and medical professionals, but I just wanted to share in case this helps anyone," Kylie encouraged. One Instagram Story featured the star lying on a bed in the doctor's office, wrapped in a blanket, while the other showed two bandages on her lower back.

Kim Kardashian Also Got Stem Cell Therapy

Kim previously shared her stem cell therapy experience in August with the same doctor. "I’m so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey," she gushed in the caption of her post. "Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain. I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna. His team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells™️, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since."

The SKIMS founder added, "Encouraged by this success, I recently returned to Dr. Khan to address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years. The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone. If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough — it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down."

