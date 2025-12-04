or
Kylie Jenner Reveals She Underwent Stem Cell Therapy After Childbirth Gave Her 'Chronic Back Pain'

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner followed Kim Kardashian's lead and got stem cell therapy to fix postpartum 'chronic back pain.'

Dec. 4 2025, Published 11:07 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner underwent a special procedure to cope with a medical issue post-pregnancy.

On Wednesday, December 3, the reality star, 28, revealed on her Instagram Story that she got stem cell therapy to alleviate "chronic back pain."

Jenner decided to see a doctor after giving birth to her second child, Aire, in February 2022 (she also shares Stormi, 7, with ex Travis Scott).

Image of Kylie Jenner got stem cell therapy.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner got stem cell therapy.

"I’ve been dealing with bad chronic back pain for almost [three] years after my last pregnancy, and nothing I tried seemed to help," Kylie wrote. "Hearing how much relief Kim [Kardashian] got gave me the confidence to look into stem cell therapy."

Adeel Khan, the founder of Eterna Health, performed the treatment, which involves using stem cells to repair or replace damaged tissue.

"I’m honestly so grateful for the opportunity and resources," the makeup mogul expressed. "Everyone’s body is different, but this has been a huge step in my healing."

Image of Kylie Jenner has two kids.
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner has two kids.

She advised fans to "definitely do their research" if they want to follow in her footsteps.

"Talk to your doctor and medical professionals, but I just wanted to share in case this helps anyone," Kylie encouraged.

One Instagram Story featured the star lying on a bed in the doctor's office, wrapped in a blanket, while the other showed two bandages on her lower back.

Kim Kardashian Also Got Stem Cell Therapy

Kylie Jenner

Image of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner saw the same doctor.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner saw the same doctor.

Kim previously shared her stem cell therapy experience in August with the same doctor.

"I’m so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey," she gushed in the caption of her post. "Two years ago, I tore my shoulder while lifting weights, leaving me in debilitating pain. I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna. His team treated my shoulder with Dezawa Muse cells™️, and the results were immediate. I regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since."

The SKIMS founder added, "Encouraged by this success, I recently returned to Dr. Khan to address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years. The Muse stem cell treatment was a game-changer once again. I experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone. If you’re struggling with back pain, I can’t recommend this treatment enough — it’s transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down."

Image of Kim Kardashian got stem cell therapy in Mexico.
Source: @kimkardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian got stem cell therapy in Mexico.

Kim stressed that "everyone is different" and, like her sister, emphasized the importance of "do[ing] your own homework" and "talk[ing] to medical professionals."

"Since Muse stem cells aren’t yet accessible in the US, I had to travel to Mexico to be treated by Dr. Khan’s team," she explained. "I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing, and I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit. Forever thankful to @dr.akhan @eterna.health Here’s to hope, healing, and the future of science."

