Kylie Jenner Bonds With Her Kids for Mother's Day After Making Red Carpet Debut With Timothée Chalamet: Photos

The carousel kicks off with a photo taken from behind, featuring Aire wrapping his arm around his mom’s shoulder as they sat on the couch. The sweet snap is followed by an adorable moment of both children holding hands while sitting cross-legged on the floor.

The social media share concludes with two scenic images, one of Stormi in a long white dress in the back of a boat and another of the whole family posing in an infinity pool. Kylie wore a bright yellow bikini top while her son went shirtless in black swim trunks as he sat in her arms.

Kylie captioned the post, "a mother," with five white hearts.

"The best mommy," her bestie Hailey Bieber wrote, while fellow model Emily Ratajkowski said, "happy mamas day :)."