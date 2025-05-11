Kylie Jenner Bonds With Her Kids for Mother's Day After Making Red Carpet Debut With Timothée Chalamet: Photos
Kylie Jenner is looking back on a momentous year with her kids.
The Kardashians star, 27, celebrated Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11, by sharing some of her favorite memories with Stormi, 7, and Aire, 3.
Kylie published everyday moments with her children to celebrate her role as a mom, from carrying her daughter in the grocery store to holding them in each arm on an airplane. In one shot, the beauty mogul carried her youngest on her back in a smiley mirror selfie.
The photo dump features candid images of the family at home, including cuddles on the couch as they watched television, cooked, read a bedtime story and cheesed face to face in the pool.
The carousel kicks off with a photo taken from behind, featuring Aire wrapping his arm around his mom’s shoulder as they sat on the couch. The sweet snap is followed by an adorable moment of both children holding hands while sitting cross-legged on the floor.
The social media share concludes with two scenic images, one of Stormi in a long white dress in the back of a boat and another of the whole family posing in an infinity pool. Kylie wore a bright yellow bikini top while her son went shirtless in black swim trunks as he sat in her arms.
Kylie captioned the post, "a mother," with five white hearts.
"The best mommy," her bestie Hailey Bieber wrote, while fellow model Emily Ratajkowski said, "happy mamas day :)."
Kris Jenner's Mother's Day Celebration
Kylie's own mom, Kris Jenner, praised her parenting skills in the comments section, writing, "The best mommy in all the land !!! I'm so proud of you and all the love you pour into your beautiful children they are so blessed to have you as their mommy." Earlier, she shared a photo on her Instagram Story of a pink floral bouquet Kylie gifted her for the holiday.
The momager published an ode to her children on her Instagram feed in a carousel of throwback photos with all the girls.
"To my daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie, getting to experience each of you become mothers has been one of my life's biggest blessings," she said. "I am endlessly proud of the way you love your babies and how each of you nurture, teach, protect, and give them the most incredible childhoods. Being a mother to all of my kids has been the greatest privilege."
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Red Carpet Debut
On Wednesday, May 7, Kylie and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, made their red carpet debut at the David di Donatello Awards in Rome, Italy. The couple got cozy on the red carpet, with the actor wrapping his arm around his woman's waist. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a busty black gown while her beau matched in a black velvet suit as he accepted the David for Cinematic Excellence honorary award.
Timothée is getting closer to his girlfriend's kids as they allegedly near an engagement.
"He took to them instantly," an insider revealed to an outlet. "Timmy reads books with the kids and lets them climb all over him."
The source further expressed how "a lot of guys would be intimidated dating a woman with young kids, but Timmy fits right in. Kylie feels so lucky!"