Kylie Jenner Unzips Red Jacket as She Flashes Her Cleavage in Scandalous Photos

Kylie Jenner showed off some major skin! The reality star, 28, left her jacket unzipped as her assets nearly popped out of her top in new photos she posted on Friday, December 5.

Kylie Jenner Turns Heads

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The star rocked a red jacket.

In the first videos, which she shared on her Instagram Story, her cleavage was front and center in her top as she flaunted her outfit to the camera. "a gift," she captioned the Story. While holding a can of Sprinter, her canned vodka soda, she took a selfie. The TV star then fixed her hair in the bathroom while posing in the video.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The star went a party in L.A.

The brunette babe was seen arriving at a private party hosted by Chrome Hearts in Los Angeles. Jenner has been making headlines for not being photographed with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, in quite some time. However, a source claimed the pair spent Thanksgiving together. "Kylie's very excited that he's been back in L.A.," the insider shared. "She's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming."

Is Kylie Jenner Single?

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner spent Thanksgiving with her boyfriend, a source claims.

"He started filming in Budapest, in July, and they've seen each other as much as they can. Kylie's been flying back and forth every few weeks," the source added. "Despite the distance, they've stayed close. They've been making it work." As OK! previously reported, the speculation started after Chalamet was missing from Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash earlier this month —but friends said it wasn't because of any issues between the pair. The actor was reportedly filming Dune: Part Three at the time. “He admires Kris, but the Kardashian machine scares him,” a close source joked, according to columnist Rob Shuter. “He’d rather stay home with Kylie, order sushi, and watch movies than mingle with billionaires in tuxedos.”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner is still with Timothée Chalamet.