'Shy and Private' Timothée Chalamet Skipped Kylie Jenner's Mom's 70th Birthday as 'Big Events' Aren't His 'Thing': 'It's Not Him'

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet skipped Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

Article continues below advertisement

A source, however, confirmed that the couple is still doing “great.” “They are very much still together,” insiders told columnist Rob Shuter. “Big events like that just aren’t Timothée’s thing. He’s shy, private, and honestly a little overwhelmed by the whole Kardashian media circus. The red carpets, the cameras, the noise — it’s not him.”

Article continues below advertisement

The reality starlet is apparently on board with her boyfriend doing his own thing. “She knows he’s not going to pose for every family photo or show up at every party,” another source shared with People. “That’s never been what their relationship is about. He keeps her grounded — and she loves that about him.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @krisjenner/Instagram The actor and Kylie Jenner are still going strong, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends close to the actor insist his absence from Kris’ bash wasn’t about relationship trouble — just his personality. “He admires Kris, but the Kardashian machine scares him,” one friend quipped, per Rob. “He’d rather stay home with Kylie, order sushi, and watch movies than mingle with billionaires in tuxedos.”

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, the Dune star was reportedly filming Dune: Part Three in Europe. Even with their busy schedules, the two allegedly make it a point to see each other “every few weeks.” “He has a few days off for the holidays so they’re making plans,” the second insider added.

Article continues below advertisement

Another source revealed that Timothée couldn’t stop talking about Kylie while working on Marty Supreme. “She even flew out to visit him on set in NYC. They also met up in London while he was shooting Dune. They’re really in love,” the insider said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The actor is 'shy' and prefers to avoid big Hollywood events, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie, meanwhile, subtly shut down breakup talk by "liking" an Instagram post Timothée shared on November 11.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: A24/YouTube The 'Wonka' star was reportedly filming 'Dune: Part Three in Europe,' which is why he wasn't at the party.

Article continues below advertisement

“MARTY SUUUUUUUUUPREME,” he captioned a trailer for his upcoming film. Kylie’s “like” was all fans needed to see that the two are still on solid ground. The last time the couple, who have been dating since 2023, was spotted together was in October at the New York Film Festival premiere of Marty Supreme. While Timothée handled the carpet solo, Kylie was seen quietly supporting her man backstage via fan footage.

Article continues below advertisement