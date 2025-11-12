or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Timothee Chalamet
COUPLES

'Shy and Private' Timothée Chalamet Skipped Kylie Jenner's Mom's 70th Birthday as 'Big Events' Aren't His 'Thing': 'It's Not Him'

timothee chalamet skips kris jenner birthday
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet skipped Kris Jenner’s birthday because he's 'shy,' but he's still with girlfriend Kylie Jenner, a source said.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 12 2025, Published 7:50 a.m. ET

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are still going strong — despite rumors suggesting otherwise after the actor skipped Kris Jenner’s star-studded 70th birthday bash.

On November 9, Kris celebrated her milestone birthday with 300 guests at Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos’ lavish Beverly Hills estate. While the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan showed up in full glam, fans couldn’t help but notice Kylie’s Oscar-nominated boyfriend was nowhere to be seen.

image of Timothée Chalamet skipped Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet skipped Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party.

A source, however, confirmed that the couple is still doing “great.”

“They are very much still together,” insiders told columnist Rob Shuter. “Big events like that just aren’t Timothée’s thing. He’s shy, private, and honestly a little overwhelmed by the whole Kardashian media circus. The red carpets, the cameras, the noise — it’s not him.”

The reality starlet is apparently on board with her boyfriend doing his own thing.

“She knows he’s not going to pose for every family photo or show up at every party,” another source shared with People. “That’s never been what their relationship is about. He keeps her grounded — and she loves that about him.”

image of The actor and Kylie Jenner are still going strong, a source said.
Source: @krisjenner/Instagram

The actor and Kylie Jenner are still going strong, a source said.

Friends close to the actor insist his absence from Kris’ bash wasn’t about relationship trouble — just his personality.

“He admires Kris, but the Kardashian machine scares him,” one friend quipped, per Rob. “He’d rather stay home with Kylie, order sushi, and watch movies than mingle with billionaires in tuxedos.”

At the time, the Dune star was reportedly filming Dune: Part Three in Europe. Even with their busy schedules, the two allegedly make it a point to see each other “every few weeks.”

“He has a few days off for the holidays so they’re making plans,” the second insider added.

Another source revealed that Timothée couldn’t stop talking about Kylie while working on Marty Supreme.

“She even flew out to visit him on set in NYC. They also met up in London while he was shooting Dune. They’re really in love,” the insider said.

MORE ON:
Timothee Chalamet

image of The actor is 'shy' and prefers to avoid big Hollywood events, according to a source.
Source: MEGA

The actor is 'shy' and prefers to avoid big Hollywood events, according to a source.

Source: @tchalamet/Instagram
Kylie, meanwhile, subtly shut down breakup talk by "liking" an Instagram post Timothée shared on November 11.

image of The 'Wonka' star was reportedly filming 'Dune: Part Three in Europe,' which is why he wasn't at the party.
Source: A24/YouTube

The 'Wonka' star was reportedly filming 'Dune: Part Three in Europe,' which is why he wasn't at the party.

“MARTY SUUUUUUUUUPREME,” he captioned a trailer for his upcoming film.

Kylie’s “like” was all fans needed to see that the two are still on solid ground.

The last time the couple, who have been dating since 2023, was spotted together was in October at the New York Film Festival premiere of Marty Supreme.

While Timothée handled the carpet solo, Kylie was seen quietly supporting her man backstage via fan footage.

Source: @budapestbaristas_buda/Instagram

In August, the two were also spotted at a Budapest coffee shop, where the actor was filming Dune.

"Today Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked into our coffee shop. We were [confused], we could barely concentrate, but I think you can see on our face[s]," the cafe wrote on Instagram. "Thank god everyone looked at them, not us. They were super nice and kind. Thank you for coming."

