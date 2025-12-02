Kylie Jenner's Nipples Poke Through Her Red Hot Dress in Sultry Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat once again with a sizzling new post promoting the latest KHY drop. In the sultry Instagram snapshot, the beauty mogul rocked a fiery red sculpted top with a twisted shoulder detail, paired with matching sleek trousers. The curve-hugging outfit, part of KHY’s Sueded Stretch line, perfectly shows off the collection’s signature structured fit and smooth, body-skimming fabric.

Keeping it braless, Jenner’s nipples peeked through the fabric, adding an extra touch of daring in the faceless second slide of the post. The photo came with a major promo announcement.

Source: @khy/Instagram Kylie Jenner shared a steamy red outfit from her KHY collection.

“LAST DAY TO SHOP SITEWIDE 30% OFF! A soft, sculpted fit,” the brand captioned the post.

Of course, followers went wild over Jenner’s red-hot look. “Beauty,” one fan wrote, while another added, “❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.” “Red just like the ❤️,” a third chimed in. “Stunning in red😍,” a fourth gushed.

Source: @khy/Instagram The reality star's nipples poked through the fabric.

The post follows another eye-catching share from the 28-year-old, who flaunted her curves in a sun-drenched selfie on Instagram Stories. Posing by the pool in a plunging black sports bra, she simply captioned it, “morning :)” while showcasing her toned abs and fitted leggings in the natural sunlight.

According to DeuxMoi tipsters, Jenner and boyfriend Timothée Chalamet spent Thanksgiving together with the Kardashian-Jenner clan at “the ultra-private Madison Club” in La Quinta, where they reportedly celebrate every year. One insider claimed they even spotted the Wonka star mid-“turkey trot,” while another added that Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber and their son, Jack Blues Bieber, also celebrated alongside the couple.

Source: @khy/Instagram Fans went wild in the comments over Kylie Jenner's fiery look.

“Honestly, they looked like they were giving thanks for their long, healthy relationship,” the source said. “People can make up whatever they want, but they were absolutely together.”

As OK! previously reported, Chalamet was expected to step away from filming Dune: Part Three in Europe to spend the holiday with Jenner.

"Kylie's very excited that he's been back in L.A.," an insider told People on November 21. "She's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming."

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet spent Thanksgiving together with her family, a source spilled.