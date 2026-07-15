Kylie Jenner Wears Nothing But a Towel, Smokes Cigarette and Reads Script in Iconic Summer Snaps

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Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse into her downtime! On Wednesday, July 15, the reality TV star shared a new set of Instagram photos that are as effortlessly iconic as everything else she does.

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A Behind-the-Scenes Look

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner wore only a towel while sitting outside on the deck.

For one snap, she can be seen wearing nothing but a white towel with another on her head, drinking a glass of red wine while she relaxed on the deck overlooking the ocean. In another, she sat outside on her patio, wearing a black silk and lace slip dress, enjoying a cigarette with a face mask on and her long black hair pulled up into a half-up hairstyle. She was sipping on another glass of wine while seemingly in the middle of reviewing a script.

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Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner had fans wondering what the script was for in her photo dump.

Throughout the rest of the carousel, she wore a matching white skirt set, shared photos of her cat, and sipped a crisp dirty martini, among a few other snapshots. The post, which has already received almost 600,000 likes, had fans flooding the comment section to react. "Go Kylie go !!!" said one. With another commenting, "living lavish." A third wrote, "pretty babe in July." While many were wondering about the scripts, "Kylie, is that a script on the last slide?" said someone, with another writing, "oh she’s reading scripts 👀."

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'I 100 Percent Want to Do More'

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner had her first acting role in A24's 'The Moment' with Charli XCX.

It is unclear what the script may be for, however, Jenner has expanded beyond retail and reality TV recently. Jenner did not offer much context in her caption, simply writing, "july," which kept fans guessing. Jenner recently made her acting debut in the A24 mockumentary film The Moment, starring singer Charli XCX. In the film, which premiered in theaters on January 30, Jenner played herself in a cameo delivering career advice to Charli XCX at a spa in Ibiza.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner shared back in March that she had 'gotten a few scripts.'