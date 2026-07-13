PHOTOS Kylie Jenner Nearly Has a Nip Slip While Showing Off Her Curves in Racy Sunset Photos Source: MEGA ; @kyliecosmetics/instagram Kylie Jenner showed off her assets in recent Instagram photos. Olivia Callanan July 13 2026, Published 3:51 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kylie Jenner strikes again! In her recent post for Kylie Cosmetics on Sunday, July 12, she stunned in a revealing white maxi dress with low-cut sides, giving fans a glimpse at her phenomenal figure. For the sunset photos, Jenner wore her hair in a slick back braid, accessorizing with big silver hoops and a bedazzled mini bag.

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A Vision in White

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Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram Kylie Jenner posed in the stunning white dress.

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The photo was captioned "sunset glam ✨," accompanied by a rundown of the Kylie Cosmetics products she used, including the "supple glaze hydrating primer," "natural blur brightening powder in 'soft pink,'" "kylash volume mascara," and several others. Before telling fans they can “shop kylie’s summer look on kyliecosmetics.com and @ultabeauty!”

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Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram Her fans hyped her up in the comment section.

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And her fans made sure to show their approval in the comment section. One fan joked, “If tantalizing had a silhouette.” “For the love of cosmetics. Yes. Good job, Kylie girl,” commented another. “Goddess in white,” a third wrote. A fourth gushed, “Very beautiful, Kylie.”

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A Makeup Empire

Jenner launched Kylie Cosmetics in 2015, with her iconic liquid lip kits. She originally promoted the launch strictly through her own Instagram and Snapchat accounts, a move that paid off when the initial kits sold out almost instantly. The brand was originally called Lip Kit by Kylie before being renamed in 2016. The company grew quickly, and by the end of 2016, its total revenue was more than $300 million. Forbes valued the company at $800 million in 2018 and $900 million by early 2019. The Kylie Cosmetics line has expanded into skincare with Kylie Skin, and fragrance, with Cosmic By Kylie Jenner launching its newest scent in 2026.

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Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram She started her brand in 2015 with her OG lip kits.

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Most recently, Jenner paid homage to her iconic Kylie Cosmetics era from over a decade ago with her “King Kylie Collection” at Dunkin’. For the photos, she rocked the signature long pink wig, telling People, “I feel like the whole campaign was really about bringing King Kylie back in a way that feels playful, nostalgic and just perfect for the summer. I feel like it’s always just fun to tap back into that.”

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Source: @kyliecosmetics/instagram Kylie Jenner recently collaborated with Dunkin'.