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Kylie Kelce Reveals Why She Prefers Wearing Thongs as She Recalls Having a 'Fat' Butt While Playing Field Hockey in College

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Source: @KYLIEKELCE/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Kelce is getting candid about her underwear preferences!

Oct. 26 2026, Updated 11:17 a.m. ET

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Kylie Kelce is getting candid about her underwear preferences — and she's not holding back!

The "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host, 34, revealed why she prefers wearing thongs while appearing on Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin's "What's the Point" podcast on Wednesday, October 14.

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image of The mother-of-four explaining that she wanted to avoid visible panty lines beneath her athletic clothing.
Source: @MIKAELASHIFFRIN/YOUTUBE

The mother-of-four said she tries to avoid visible panty lines beneath her athletic clothing.

"I was a field hockey girl and because I was always in a squatted position... your girl had a fat a--," Kelce joked of her days as a college athlete.

The mother-of-four explained that she wanted to avoid visible panty lines beneath her athletic clothing.

"I wanted it to be smooth," she shared. "Not for anybody else but myself, and so I have carried that into my adult life."

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Kylie Kelce Admits She Prefers Thongs Over Granny Panties

Image of Kylie Kylie revealing that she relies on just two preferred thong styles.
Source: @KYLIEKELCE/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Kelce revealed she relies on two preferred thong styles.

While Shiffrin admitted she was a fan of more traditional, full-coverage underwear, Kelce had a different opinion.

"Here's the deal. I'll wear a granny panty. I just, I do prefer a thong," she confessed.

"Sorry, I wanted to be with you on this," Kelce joked.

The former athlete explained that comfort remains a priority when choosing underwear, revealing that she relies on just two preferred thong styles.

"My favorite thong, one of the only two thongs I wear, I think it's Abercrombie," she said.

"It's really thin, and it's high-cut, so it sits on your hips instead of digging into your sides," Kelce explained. "It's not uncomfy, and it keeps all your bits in."

Kelce even offered to send Shiffrin the product details after the Olympic champion expressed interest in trying a new style.

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Kylie Kelce Previously Opened Up About Her Postpartum Body

image of Kylie discussing how her body changed following the births of her four daughters.
Source: @KYLIEKELCE/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Kelce discussed how her body changed following the births of her four daughters.

The candid conversation came months after Kelce discussed how her body changed following the births of her four daughters.

During a July 2 episode of "Not Gonna Lie," the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce admitted that she no longer feels comfortable wearing certain swimsuits.

"Personally after having four children, I can honestly say I don't think I'm going to wear a bikini again," she told Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher.

image of Kylie joking about working toward regaining her former athletic physique.
Source: @KYLIEKELCE/INSTAGRAM

Kylie Kelce joked about working toward regaining her former athletic physique.

However, Kylie clarified that she wasn't ruling out every two-piece swimsuit.

"I may wear a high-waisted bikini, but under no circumstance am I popping on a string bikini and that's my business because that's what feels comfortable for my body," she explained.

The podcast personality, who shares daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett and Finn with husband Jason, also joked about working toward regaining her former athletic physique.

"We're getting the tush back up to where she previously was," she quipped.

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