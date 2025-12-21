or
Article continues below advertisement
Lady Gaga Checks on Dancer After Scary Fall During Mayhem Ball Show: Watch

Image of Lady Gaga
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga stopped her Sydney concert to check on a dancer after a fall during the Mayhem Ball Tour.

Profile Image

Dec. 21 2025, Published 4:05 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Lady Gaga paused her concert Saturday, December 13, in Sydney, Australia, after one of her dancers took a tumble off the stage during her performance.

The 39-year-old pop icon was in the midst of her Mayhem Ball Tour when the incident occurred during her song "Garden of Eden’"

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lady Gaga paused her Sydney show after a dancer fell onstage.
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga paused her Sydney show after a dancer fell onstage.

Article continues below advertisement

“Just one second,” Gaga (real name Stefani Germanotta) told the crowd, interrupting the music. “We just had an accident on stage. Everything’s OK, just everyone wait a second, please.”

Gaga immediately began checking on her dancer, asking, “Are you OK?”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The dancer reassured fans he was fine in an Instagram post.
Source: @michaeldameski/Instagram

The dancer reassured fans he was fine in an Instagram post.

Article continues below advertisement

Once the performer, identified as Michael Dameski, gathered himself, the show resumed without further issues.

Dameski later updated fans on social media, assuring them he was fine. “Hey everyone, I’m OK. Thank you for checking,” he shared in a since-expired Instagram Story post, as reported by People. “Happy I was able to finish the last show of the year! The show must go on.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @michaeldameski/Instagram
Lady Gaga

Article continues below advertisement

Gaga announced The Mayhem Ball Tour earlier this year, emphasizing her evolving approach to performing.

“I’m not an adrenaline junkie anymore. I used to love that feeling,” she revealed to Rolling Stone in November. “I see all the fans, and I’m in this big dress, and the music is so loud and it’s very dramatic … and for 90 seconds, I have to talk myself out of a panic attack.”

For Gaga, rehearsing helps manage anxiety during her performances. “The rehearsal of self saves me. Every cell in my body goes, ‘You know what to do,’” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lady Gaga began her Mayhem Ball tour in July 2025.
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga began her Mayhem Ball tour in July 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Her fiancé, Michael Polansky, reflected on her dual personas, saying, “She’s definitely not Gaga or Stefani. She’s both, and, yeah, they go together much better than I think people realize.”

Gaga views it a bit differently, acknowledging her journey to self-acceptance. “Lady Gaga’s the person who made Lady Gaga,” she stated. “I think I just feel more relaxed about it all. Like, I am Lady Gaga. You know, this idea that that has to be something specific? I think that’s an old story I used to tell myself. And I don’t really care what anyone calls it anymore. It’s just me.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been together for over five years.
Source: MEGA

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have been together for over five years.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple, who began dating in 2019, got engaged in 2024.

Gaga shared how meaningful their connection is. “The missing piece in my life was having real love,” she told Vogue in October 2024. “My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!’ I could never have imagined that my mom found the most perfect person for me.”

Their introduction happened at a charity event, and Gaga fondly remembered meeting Polansky at a shindig in Los Angeles. “I went to the party, and I kept asking for him, and he finally came over to me, and we talked for three hours. We had the most amazing conversation,” Gaga recounted. “Then, we went on our first date and just fell in love.”

