Lady Gaga Flaunts Massive Diamond Engagement Ring at the Venice Film Festival Alongside Fiancé Michael Polansky: Photos
Diamonds are a girl's best friend!
While at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 2, Lady Gaga proudly flaunted the massive engagement ring fiancé Michael Polansky popped the question with.
For the outing alongside her future husband, 46, the Grammy winner, 38, wore a long-sleeved black dress with white polka dots, black tights, black heels and sunglasses, but it was the huge rock on her finger that undeniably stole the spotlight.
The businessman — who wore a navy jacket, a black polo shirt, black pants, black sneakers and sunglasses — was holding hands with Gaga as they boarded a boat. The pair was in town for Gaga to promote her role in Joker: Folie à Deux, which debuts in October.
As OK! reported, the pair's engagement was confirmed in late July when Gaga was overheard referring to Polansky as "my fiancé," but she had been seen wearing a ring back in April. The two first sparked dating rumors in 2020.
This is the "Applause" crooner's second engagement, as she and ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney broke up in 2016, one year after the actor, 43, proposed.
Gaga referenced the failed romance while speaking at Joe Biden's rally in Pennsylvania in 2020.
"I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. I know, I know, it didn't work out," the blonde beauty told the crowd. "I loved him so much but it just did not work out."
"But I still love me Pennsylvania guy. I love Joe, so Joe's my new Pennsylvania guy," she declared.
The exes met in 2011 when the Chicago Fire star appeared in her "Yoü & I" music video.
The American Horror Story alum shared in an Instagram post after the split, "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates. Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break."
"We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared," she spilled. "Please root us on. We're just like everybody else and we really love each other."
At the time, an insider explained to a news outlet, "She's working on an album, he's working on his show, they aren't in the same state, it was just hard. They both love each other very much and they want it to work. It's just been tough with the long distance."
Kinney married model Ashley Cruger this past April after two years of dating.