Lady Gaga Admits Fiancé Michael Polansky Was the 'Missing Piece' in Her Life: 'I'm So Happy'
Lady Gaga is happy and in love.
In a new interview published Thursday, September 5, the "Poker Face" singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, reflected on her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky more than one month after confirming the couple's engagement in July.
"The missing piece in my life was having real love," Gaga, 38, admitted to a news publication, declaring: "I’m just, like, so happy."
Revealing how Polansky ended up in her life, the award-winning artist confessed it was her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, who first met the businessman at a philanthropic event.
"My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!'" Gaga gushed of her mother, who runs the "Bad Romance" hitmaker's Born This Way Foundation. "I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?"
In December 2019, Gaga and her future husband finally came face-to-face for the very first time, when they both attended Napster cofounder Sean Parker’s 40th birthday party in Los Angeles, Calif.
"I got invited and I said, 'I wonder if Michael is going to be there,' and my mom said yes, and so I went to the party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours," the "Hold My Hand" singer recalled. "We had the most amazing conversation."
During the interview, Polansky also reflected on his experience initially being introduced to Gaga.
- Joaquin Phoenix Says It Was 'Impressive' Lady Gaga Lost So Much Weight for Role in New 'Joker' Movie
- Lady Gaga Flaunts Massive Diamond Engagement Ring at the Venice Film Festival Alongside Fiancé Michael Polansky: Photos
- 25 Celebrities Who Don't Use Their Real Names: Blake Lively, Lana Del Rey, Nicolas Cage and More
"I didn’t know much about her and honestly wasn’t sure what to expect," the entrepreneur admitted. "I was struck immediately by her warmth and openness—she was so genuinely curious about what my life was like growing up in Minnesota."
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, Gaga and Polansky's romance had already quickly blossomed, causing the duo to quarantine at the "Just Dance" vocalist's Malibu mansion.
"We had this amazing chapter of a weird kind of normalcy … that’s essential for any relationship to develop in a real way — taking walks, making coffee, hanging out with the dogs, reading books together," Polansky detailed.
Looking back, Gaga felt "very grateful that I wasn’t alone," noting: "I had never met anyone like Michael. He’s so smart and so kind."
Polansky's presence in Gaga's life even inspired her to keep writing music for the first time since releasing her album Chromatica in 2020.
"Like anyone would do for the person they love, I encouraged her to lean into the joy of it," he shared. "On the Chromatica tour [in 2022], I saw a fire in her; I wanted to help her keep that alive all the time and just start making music that made her happy."
Vogue interviewed Gaga and Polasnky.