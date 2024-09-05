Lady Gaga Admits Fiancé Michael Polansky Was the 'Missing Piece' in Her Life: 'I'm So Happy'

In a new interview published Thursday, September 5, the "Poker Face" singer, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, reflected on her relationship with fiancé Michael Polansky more than one month after confirming the couple's engagement in July.

"The missing piece in my life was having real love," Gaga, 38, admitted to a news publication, declaring: "I’m just, like, so happy."

Revealing how Polansky ended up in her life, the award-winning artist confessed it was her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, who first met the businessman at a philanthropic event.