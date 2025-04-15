or
Lady Gaga Stuns With 'Opera-Themed' Spectacle in Coachella Comeback: 'Mother Monster Has Arrived'

Photo of Lady Gaga
Source: Mega

Lady Gaga delivered an unforgettable performance at 2025 Coachella.

By:

April 15 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Lady Gaga delivered an unforgettable performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., marking her comeback in the music festival after nearly a decade.

The pop star's second headline appearance at the iconic festival, having previously performed in 2017, with fans describing this comeback as a pivotal moment in the concert festival’s history.

Lady Gaga opened her set with "Bloody Mary," setting the tone for the night.

Gaga appeared in a stunning red dress against a gothic-style backdrop adorned with gargoyles and angels, as she ran it back to her roots more than a decade ago.

Describing her creation as "an opera house in the desert," Gaga's set was divided into four distinct acts and featured an array of popular tracks, including "Abracadabra," "Judas" and "Scheiße."

Photo of Lady Gaga
Source: Mega

Lady Gaga performed a bunch of songs at Coachella.

The performance reached its peak with an inventive stage design that transformed into a giant chessboard during the beloved hit "Poker Face."

Gaga, accompanied by her talented dancers, engaged the audience in a choreographed dance battle that showcased her showmanship and artistry.

Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their awe and enthusiasm following the performance. Responses flooded in, with one user commenting, "oh lady gaga easily one of the best headliners in coachella history."

Photo of Lady Gaga
Source: Mega

Lady Gaga's 'Judas,' “Abracadabra' and 'Scheiße' electrified the crowd.

Others echoed this sentiment, saying, "I have no words. All I can say is this Lady Gaga set might be the greatest coachella set of all time."

The overwhelming admiration was clear, as one fan declared, "satanic rituals, fighting doppelgangers, chess queen dance battles, zombies, unsettling crutch walks... It's a Lady Gaga opera at Coachella. Our girl is back."

Photo of Lady Gaga
Source: Mega

Fans flooded social media, calling Lady Gaga's performance 'the greatest Coachella set of all time.'

As she prepared for the festival, Gaga revealed her excitement about taking the stage.

She shared with the New York Times: "I’m getting ready for Coachella, and I’m so, so excited, but I’ve definitely lost sleep a whole bunch of nights, and it’s because I want to do a great job."

Photo of Lady Gaga
Source: Mega

Critics and fans alike commented on the singer's performance.

Mother Monster captivated her audience with her artistry during the monumental set. Now social media continues to buzz with comments celebrating what many are calling the best Coachella performance of all time, if not one of the most iconic.

As one fan aptly noted, "Lady Gaga best Coachella performance in HISTORY in my opinion, so everyone else go home, Coachella is canceled."

