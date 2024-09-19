Lady Gaga Reveals Why She Always Dodged Rumors She Was a Man: 'I Didn't Feel Like a Victim'

Lady Gaga knows how to choose her battles wisely.

During her appearance on the Netflix series What's Next? The Future With Bill Gates, the A Star Is Born alum opened up about why she chose not to address the long-standing rumors speculating that she's not a woman.

“The reason I didn’t answer the question was because I didn’t feel like a victim with that lie,” Gaga, 38, shared with the show host Bill Gates, 68.

“There was this imagery on the internet that had been doctored, and they were like, ‘You know there’s this rumor that you’re a man. What do you have to say about that?'” the Grammy winner recalled.