'I Can Now Die In Peace': Madonna Fans React To Her Viral Dance To Lady Gaga's Song — Watch

madona pp
Source: @madonna/tiktok
By:

Feb. 2 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Madonna dance, dance, danced with her hands above her head — like Lady Gaga said!

On Wednesday, February 1, the "Material Girl" singer took to TikTok to show off her groovy moves to the tune of Lady Gaga's song, "Bloody Mary" — which was virally used in the hit Netflix series Wednesday.

madonna
Source: @madonna/tiktok

For the 15-second video, Madonna stood in her doorway while wearing an all-black ensemble — which featured a cropped, lace tank top, low-rise pants and a bolero sleeved shrug.

The 64-year-old star accessorized her spicy style with a pair of sunglasses and wore her auburn-colored hair fully down to showcase her voluminous curls.

Fans of the mother-of-six instantly freaked out about the iconic collab and flooded her comments section with admirable praise.

"NOT MADONNA STANNING GAGA YASSSSSS," one user exclaimed, while another chimed in, "OH MY GOD??"

madonna
Source: @madonna/tiktok
"GODGA AND QUEEN OF POP OMG," a third ecstatic supporter wrote of the A-lister dancing to the "Born This Way" singer's music, as a fourth fan admitted, "never thought you would ever dance to a Lady Gaga song. I can now die in peace💆🏾."

Some of Madonna's followers couldn't help but gush over her stunning silhouette, as one individual expressed, "looking amazing queen ❤️‍🔥," with another pointing out, "is it just me or is she starting to look more like 'herself' again?"

madonna
Source: @madonna/tiktok
Others strongly disagreed and didn't find the "Like a Virgin" singer's look to be flattering at all.

"Who are you, anymore?" a disapproved user wrote, as another snarked, "Uhm. I barely recognize her."

Source: @madonna/TikTok

A few Madonna fans attempted to grab the award-winning artist's attention to inform her of the dates they will be attending her concert, with one user stating, "see u oct 1st & jan 7th mamaaaa."

The "Frozen On Fire" crooner announced her 2023 worldwide tour on Tuesday, January 17, and launched ticket sales later that week.

"Come join the party! 🎉 💃🏼 🎵 🕺🏾 🎤 #madonnacelebrationtour," Madonna wrote alongside her highly-anticipated tour reveal — which will feature a widespread setlist of four decades of the celebrity's best-selling songs.

