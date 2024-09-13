or
Lady Gaga Reacts to Ex-Classmate's Facebook Group Claiming She'd 'Never Be Famous'

Sept. 13 2024, Published 4:37 p.m. ET

Nothing can stop Lady Gaga from working her way up — not even the old Facebook group formed by some of her college classmates.

According to screenshots of the 12-member group, which no longer exists, Gaga was brought up, Variety reported on Thursday, September 12.

Lady Gaga was mentioned in a Facebook group.

The 38-year-old singer reflected on her humble beginnings, acknowledging the now-deleted page that her New York University schoolmates created, which was titled "Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous."

The Facebook page is now deleted.

“Some people I went to college w made this way back when👏👏👏this is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down —gotta keep going,” the American songwriter commented on TikTok. “This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down —gotta keep going.”

The 13-time Grammy Award winner's response came following a viral post on the video-sharing app on Tuesday, September 10, which showed the controversial page that insulted the singer.

Lady Gaga has won several awards in her career.

Fans expressed their support and appreciation for the pop icon's reaction to the screen capture.

"I knew her at 6th grade. I was 12 back then, i am 26 now and i love her just the same. So happy for her, everything she did made the impact to so many lives," one person wrote.

"The people trying to drag you down are not important in your life," another social media user added.

The re-emergence of the group brings back the bullying Gaga experienced in her youth.

The "Born This Way" singer, who briefly attended NYU's Tisch School of the Arts before dropping out in 2005, has been outspoken about dealing with mean people.

Lady Gaga was previously bullied.

“It stays with you your whole life. I remember things that bullies said in front of other people and nobody said anything,” the renowned artist told The Sunday Project in 2020. “Nobody said, ‘Are you OK? Are you fine?’ In fact, if I was to speak up about a bully being mean to me, it would be making it worse for me at school.”

The "Bad Romance" singer said this experience taught her "the importance of kindness because it is something that can be fixed.”

