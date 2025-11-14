Is There a 'Laguna Beach' Reunion Special? What to Know 2 Decades After the MTV Show Premiered
Nov. 14 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET
Is a 'Laguna Beach' Reunion in the Works?
Laguna Beach fans no longer need to take a trip down memory lane!
More than 20 years after Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County first aired on MTV, The Roku Channel confirmed the original cast's reunion for a two-hour special.
"Laguna Beach wasn't just a television series; it defined a generation of pop culture and paved the way for the reality genre as we know it," Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals, Roku Media, said. "Reuniting this cast two decades later is a dream, and we are delighted to give streamers a front-row seat to the nostalgia."
Series creator Liz Gateley admitted she and the team did not think they would discover "a perfect group of real friends" when she first pitched the show to her MTV bosses.
"The show not only changed my life and the cast's lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who've been waiting for this. To partner with Roku to reunite the cast and produce this special with Lauren [Conrad], Stephen [Colletti] & Kristin [Cavallari] as Executive Producers 20 years later is a dream," she continued.
What Is the Title of the 'Laguna Beach' Reunion Special?
The two-hour Laguna Beach reunion special is tentatively titled Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion.
It will showcase never-before-told behind-the-scenes moments, as well as cast members' reactions to the classic episodes. The special will also see their return to Laguna Beach.
Who Is Involved in the 'Laguna Beach' Reunion?
In addition to Conrad, Colletti and Cavallari, the Laguna Beach reunion special will also feature Alex Hooser, Christina Schuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero and Trey Phillips.
During the October 7 episode of her "Let's Be Honest" podcast, Cavallari shared how she and Colletti campaigned for the reunion before the "Back to the Beach" podcast ended.
"It's funny because Stephen and I talked about how we would love to do a reunion in Cabo. How fun would that have been?" she said. "Getting the whole cast to Cabo and doing it like at Squid Roe [nightclub] with a live audience. It would have been so fun, but unfortunately, the producers didn't go for that."
Cavallari confirmed they called Conrad, adding, "We got Lauren on board, which I know is huge, because I know she in the past has not done much. I think the 'Back to the Beach' podcast was the first thing she had done. So that was very cool. The three of us are executive producers."
When Will 'Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion' Debut?
Roku Presents: The Laguna Beach Reunion will premiere on The Roku Channel and Roku devices in 2026.