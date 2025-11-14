Is There a 'Laguna Beach' Reunion Special? What to Know 2 Decades After the MTV Show Premiered

Roku shared exciting news about a 'Laguna Beach' reunion, more than two decades after the original series concluded.

Laguna Beach fans no longer need to take a trip down memory lane!

More than 20 years after Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County first aired on MTV, The Roku Channel confirmed the original cast's reunion for a two-hour special.

"Laguna Beach wasn't just a television series; it defined a generation of pop culture and paved the way for the reality genre as we know it," Brian Tannenbaum, Head of Roku Originals, Roku Media, said. "Reuniting this cast two decades later is a dream, and we are delighted to give streamers a front-row seat to the nostalgia."

Series creator Liz Gateley admitted she and the team did not think they would discover "a perfect group of real friends" when she first pitched the show to her MTV bosses.

"The show not only changed my life and the cast's lives, but the series meant so much to a generation of fans who've been waiting for this. To partner with Roku to reunite the cast and produce this special with Lauren [Conrad], Stephen [Colletti] & Kristin [Cavallari] as Executive Producers 20 years later is a dream," she continued.