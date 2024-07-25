Woah, Mama! Lala Kent Bares All Before Second Baby's Arrival: Photo
Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is getting ready to give birth to her second child, but before she does, she's making sure to give everyone a glimpse at her bump. In a video clip posted to her Instagram, Kent is completely naked. While she cupped her b----- so they wouldn’t be bare — and turned at an angle to not show off everything — followers saw Kent’s huge baby bump. “Baby S is coming soon,” Kent confirmed in the caption on the post.
She told followers she “stripped down” to document her “bod & bump at 34.5 weeks” and “naturally chose to share it” with her followers. Kent also shared a picture of her baby bump in a bodysuit at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Strackce’s Green Label Fashion Show.
“I got to wear a bodysuit and feel all s---,” Kent shared in the caption about the photo of her at the event.
This is not the first time Kent has shown off her body to her Instagram followers, as she posted a mirror bikini selfie on July 10. While some may claim the pictures are too risqué, Kent has never been one to shy away from controversy. Most recently, Kent found herself embroiled in a scandal with David Arquette. When Arquette appeared on Watch What Happens Live on July 21, he recounted working with Kent on the set of the movie Spree, saying she was “not the friendliest” to him.
Kent ended up taking to her Instagram Story and apologizing for the ordeal. Mentioning she “felt intimated” as she’s a “girl from reality TV,” Kent did say she was “sorry if that came off as attitude. She also claimed that was not her intent.
Controversy aside, Kent recently had a baby shower for her forthcoming child. At the event, Kent’s ex Randall Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers, was in attendance. Although Childers and Kent had beef in the past, they have become close friends who support one another.
Kent’s timing in being pregnant works well, as Vanderpump Rules is currently on a hiatus and Kent doesn’t have the stress of being on a dramatic reality show to add to this pregnancy. Back in June, executive producer Alex Baskin commented on a panel about where things stand with Vanderpump Rules. “We’ll have a clearer picture a few months from now. I think we will do an analysis of what else we need to consider for the show — and that’s who returns, and what the complexion of the cast looks like,” he said. “I think everybody needs a little bit of time to live their lives, and then we can pick back up on them in a different spot.”