Woah, Mama! Lala Kent Bares All Before Second Baby's Arrival: Photo

She told followers she “stripped down” to document her “bod & bump at 34.5 weeks” and “naturally chose to share it” with her followers. Kent also shared a picture of her baby bump in a bodysuit at Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Strackce’s Green Label Fashion Show.

“I got to wear a bodysuit and feel all s---,” Kent shared in the caption about the photo of her at the event.