'I'm Sorry': Lala Kent Issues Apology to David Arquette Over 'Unfriendly Attitude' While Working on Set of 'Spree'

While some may have expected her response to be a clapback, it was the complete opposite, as Kent issued an apology to Arquette.

“I apologize if I was not friendly to you on the set of Spree,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, making sure to tag Arquette. “I’d like to point out that I was on set with many people, you being one of them, who are well known, established actors.” “I am a girl on reality TV,” Kent added. “I felt intimidated and a bit like I did not belong, all while being incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”

“I’m sorry if that came off as an attitude,” she concluded, reiterating her regret. “It was not my intent.”