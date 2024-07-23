'I'm Sorry': Lala Kent Issues Apology to David Arquette Over 'Unfriendly Attitude' While Working on Set of 'Spree'
Lala Kent from Vanderpump Rules has never been one to hold her tongue, so it was unsurprising when she issued a reaction to David Arquette, who accused her of being unfriendly on a movie set.
While some may have expected her response to be a clapback, it was the complete opposite, as Kent issued an apology to Arquette.
“I apologize if I was not friendly to you on the set of Spree,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, making sure to tag Arquette. “I’d like to point out that I was on set with many people, you being one of them, who are well known, established actors.” “I am a girl on reality TV,” Kent added. “I felt intimidated and a bit like I did not belong, all while being incredibly grateful for the opportunity.”
“I’m sorry if that came off as an attitude,” she concluded, reiterating her regret. “It was not my intent.”
Arquette took to his Instagram Story to share her apology and how touched he was after the ordeal. “Thank you Lala,” he wrote. “I got caught up in the nature of the club house. I’m also a ball of nerves in general and could have took the whole exchange out of context.”
When discussing his time on the set of Spree with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on July 21, Arquette detailed what he perceived as Kent’s unfriendly attitude during filming. While noting the pair didn’t “have any scenes” together, Arquette did add in Kent was “not the friendliest to me.”
He noted that Kent “gave me a little attitude.”
“I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying?” Arquette explained on the talk show. “ I wasn’t trying to give attitude. I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?’” When Cohen pushed Arquette further on the topic, asking if he felt like he was on an episode of Vanderpump Rules, he concurred.
Drama aside, Kent has been getting ready for the arrival of her second baby as she is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. She recently held a baby shower where she invited ex Randall Emmett’s ex-wife, Ambyr Childers. Although the two have certainly gone through turbulent situations, they have become good friends and are supportive of one another.