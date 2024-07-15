Lala Kent's Surprise Baby Shower Guest: Randall Emmett's Ex Ambyr Childers Attends Event in Shocking Twist
Lala Kent had a very special guest at her baby shower.
Ambyr Childers, the ex-wife of the Vanderpump Rules star's former partner Randall Emmett — took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, July 14, to share snaps from Kent's big celebration for the upcoming arrival of her second child.
"I can’t wait to hold this little angel," the Playback actress, 35 — who shares daughters London, 14, and Rylee, 10, with the film producer, 53 — captioned the snap of herself holding the Bravo star's growing belly.
Childers also shared an adorable snap of herself with Kent, 33, and Emmett's kiddo, Ocean, 3, at the bash.
Despite going through a bit of a rocky patch when the Give Them Lala author was still with her former partner, Kent has had nothing but glowing things to say about the mother-of-two, who was married to Emmett for six years.
"I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy," she said during a Watch What Happens Live appearance in January 2022. "I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies. Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up."
- Lala Kent Says Watching 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Has 'Gotten Heavy'
- Pregnant Lala Kent Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Red Bikini During Third Trimester: See the Star's 'Thirst Trap'
- 'Hypocrite' Lala Kent Gets Dragged Over Having an Instagram Page for Her Daughter After Shading Scheana Shay for Doing the Same
In the years since the reality star and the filmmaker called it quits in October 2021, the two women have remained close for their children's sake. "They have spent holidays and birthdays together numerous times over the years and they get along great," the source said.
"Although Lala split from Randall, she's still really close with his and Ambyr’s girls and she absolutely adores them. Lala and Ambyr have so much in common and they communicate on a regular basis. They both have a mutual goal and understanding — doing what's best for their girls," the insider noted.
As OK! previously reported, Kent revealed earlier this year that she's expecting her second child via surrogate. "I did not pick the gender because I did IUI [Intrauterine insemination], which is where my eggs stay inside my body. I went to a doctor, they put a little tube up there with the goods and I get what I get, so I didn't get embryos created like they do with IVF [in-vitro fertilization]," she revealed during an Amazon Live.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Us Weekly spoke to sources close to Kent and Childers.