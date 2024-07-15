Despite going through a bit of a rocky patch when the Give Them Lala author was still with her former partner, Kent has had nothing but glowing things to say about the mother-of-two, who was married to Emmett for six years.

"I think she is a great woman and a great mom. I will be honest — I think she is the best thing that ever happened to that guy," she said during a Watch What Happens Live appearance in January 2022. "I just think the way that he and I came to be, looking back on it, was so gross and messy and just something that was built on nothing but lies. Knowing what I know about her, I think she was a good one and he messed up."