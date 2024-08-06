Lala Kent Declares 'Single Motherhood Suits Me Best' as She Awaits Baby No. 2: 'I Know I'm Going to Find a Partner 1 Day'

Kent's mom, Lisa Burningham, and brother Easton Burningham both now live right near the Vanderpump Rules star — her brother is in the same apartment complex, while her mother resides in the same apartment.

"You know what I love about my mom? I'm an over-thinker and my mom doesn't think at all. She just does. So when I talk to her about things, she's like, 'I didn't even think about that, I wouldn't even worry about it,'" she noted. "My mom is just such a light. She gives great advice and is very grounding — but she allows me to look at life and go, 'You know what? Life is really freaking amazing. What do I have to complain about, really ever?' We're a good balance. There's no drama. Why would I ever want a boyfriend? I've got all of the things that I need right in this household."