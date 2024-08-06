Lala Kent Declares 'Single Motherhood Suits Me Best' as She Awaits Baby No. 2: 'I Know I'm Going to Find a Partner 1 Day'
As Lala Kent awaits baby No. 2, she feels confident in raising her two kids by herself.
“Even when I was in my partnership and gave birth to Ocean, I immediately became very territorial and I didn't want anyone else involved. I wanted to call all the shots. I felt l knew best because I carried this baby for nine months,” the reality star, 33, who shares daughter Ocean, 3, with ex Randall Emmett, shared in a new interview. “I know I'm going to find a partner one day, but I don't want to share children with that partner because single motherhood suits me best.”
The blonde babe gave birth to Ocean in 2021, but they later split and called off their engagement later that year. Despite being on her own, she still wanted to add another tot to her family, becoming a single mother by choice.
She chose a sperm donor and later conceived her second child via intrauterine insemination.
But she insists her inner circle is strong and thriving.
“After my [breakup], I took inventory of my life, the people in it, and who I want in Ocean's life — and especially this new baby's life — for the long haul,” Kent told Parents. “I realized there's such a difference between being alone and being lonely. I looked around and felt an overwhelming amount of gratitude.”
Kent's mom, Lisa Burningham, and brother Easton Burningham both now live right near the Vanderpump Rules star — her brother is in the same apartment complex, while her mother resides in the same apartment.
"You know what I love about my mom? I'm an over-thinker and my mom doesn't think at all. She just does. So when I talk to her about things, she's like, 'I didn't even think about that, I wouldn't even worry about it,'" she noted. "My mom is just such a light. She gives great advice and is very grounding — but she allows me to look at life and go, 'You know what? Life is really freaking amazing. What do I have to complain about, really ever?' We're a good balance. There's no drama. Why would I ever want a boyfriend? I've got all of the things that I need right in this household."
Additionally, Lala has been able to nest since Vanderpump Rules is on hiatus.
“Having time off from Vanderpump Rules was just meant to be — this pregnancy has not been easy. Being able to take the summer to just really enjoy and take care of myself has been God-sent time,” shared Kent.
“Just physically, I'm not on my ‘A game.’ I’ve had moments of ‘Oh wow, I cannot breathe.’ I'm a fragile person, so what may take me out, other people may be like, ‘Oh girl, that's easy.’ But my pain tolerance is not great, and I've been enjoying not doing much," she added.