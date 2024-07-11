Pregnant Lala Kent Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Red Bikini During Third Trimester: See the Star's 'Thirst Trap'
Lala Kent is one proud pregnant woman!
On the night of Wednesday, July 10, the reality star took to her Instagram Story and showed off her baby bump while rocking a red string bikini.
"Thirst trapping in [the] third trimester," the reality star, 33, captioned the photo, revealing how far along she is in her second pregnancy.
In the next upload, Kent explained that her daughter, Ocean, 3, was starting school, prompting the mom-of-one to note, "I just realized I went from thirst trapping in the third trimester to making school lunches. And that my friends, is a b---- who can do it all!"
The blonde beauty is no stranger to flaunting her figure on social media, having shared a few naked pictures in the past.
In April, the pregnant Give Them Lala author snapped a photo wearing nothing but a towel and captioned the image, "Keep clutching your pearls, Jans. I’ll be dropping triple B’s on you for the next 5 months. Try not to have a heart attack over it."
As OK! reported, Kent announced her pregnancy in March, having conceived the child with a sperm donor — a process she documented on the latest season of Vanderpump Rules.
Kent went that route after her tumultuous breakup from ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, 53, who she co-parents Ocean with.
"The best part about my baby daddy is that he does not exist," the former SUR staffer quipped of her second pregnancy in a previous interview. "I have been pretty open about wanting to really have full control of — I guess not my child, but having them around me all the time."
Nonetheless, Kent revealed she is open to dating again one day.
"I will say, my heart will always be up for grabs. I believe in love. I know that I will find love again, but for me, my child will never be up for grabs again," she explained. "I don’t want to share my child again. It’s something that I’ve experienced, and I refuse to experience it again."
The reality star hasn't struggled that much when it comes to being a single mom since she considers her own mother as a co-parent.
"My mom is a tremendous help," she said. "I have a pod around me I say we're like a pod of orcas. No one ever leaves the pod. We just keep adding to it."
"It may not look normal to most people, but Ocean and this child, they’re going to be surrounded by so much love, and I think that the word ‘dad’ is an honor and a privilege, and that word is not just something that should be handed out," emphasized the Bravo star. "There are so many men in Ocean’s life that will be in this baby’s life that truly have taken on the role of a dad."