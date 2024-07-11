Pregnant Lala Kent Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Red Bikini During Third Trimester: See the Star's 'Thirst Trap'

On the night of Wednesday, July 10, the reality star took to her Instagram Story and showed off her baby bump while rocking a red string bikini.

"Thirst trapping in [the] third trimester," the reality star, 33, captioned the photo, revealing how far along she is in her second pregnancy.

In the next upload, Kent explained that her daughter, Ocean, 3, was starting school, prompting the mom-of-one to note, "I just realized I went from thirst trapping in the third trimester to making school lunches. And that my friends, is a b---- who can do it all!"