Lala Kent 'Not Surprised Or Taken Aback' About Ex Randall Emmett Allegations, Insider Claims: 'It Shows His Character & Conduct'

Not too long after the Los Angeles Times published an exposé which touched upon Randall Emmett's sleazy ways, his ex Lala Kent doesn't seem in shock about the news.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 31, and her friends are "not surprised or taken aback" by the allegations made against Emmett, an insider told Radar.

The source added that the producer, who was accused of offering movie roles to rising stars in exchange for sexual favors, has "been deceptive this whole time."