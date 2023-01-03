Lamar Odom Admits He Regularly Cheated On Ex Wife Khloé Kardashian

"I'd have these random women coming out. Some of them all came out at one time,” he said.

“Your wife is Khloé Kardashian. You buggin’,” Odom continued with a laugh, noting that his reaction was “out of embarrassment right now.”

“Like, how you thought you was going to get away with that one?” he quipped.

Yet it seems romantic flings weren’t the only factors keeping Odom less than invested in his marriage to the reality star. In another trailer posted last month, the athlete got candid about how his struggles with substance abuse impacted his years-long marriage to Kardashian.