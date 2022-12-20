Lamar Odom Announces New Documentary 'Sex, Drugs And Kardashians' About How Marriage To Khloé Ended

Though it's been years since the two were an item, Odom recently began talking about his former flame again during his time on Celebrity Big Brother. While on the show, Odom recounted moments in their relationship, expressing his sorrow over stepping out on Kardashian and declaring he would do anything to go back in time and right his wrongs.

O.J. SIMPSON SQUASHES RUMORS HE'S KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN'S FATHER, ADMITS HE WAS 'DATING SUPERMODELS' NOT KRIS JENNER

Kardashian, at first, wasn't phased by her ex going on a reality television show — she thought it was a great "opportunity [more] than anything else" and was not worried about anything he could've shared about their relationship, said a source at the time — but his constant pleas soon became too much.