Lamar Odom Announces New Documentary 'Sex, Drugs And Kardashians' About How Marriage To Khloé Ended
Lamar Odom will be starting the New Year in an explosive way.
On Monday, December 19, the former NBA player announced his new docuseries, Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, which will explore the famous demise of his marriage to Khloé Kardashian, will be coming to the small screen in the beginning of 2023.
Alongside a photo of the docuseries' promotional image, which featured part of Odom's face and that of the reality star's to the side, he wrote on Instagram, "Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians. Airing Jan 2, 2023 on FOX | next day on @hulu!! Presented by TMZ."
The intense promotional image shows the former couple behind broken glass.
According to the synopsis released by Fox, "The all-new revealing special, TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians, takes viewers on a deep dive of Lamar Odom’s troubled marriage to Khloé Kardashian, which was as memorable as his incredible basketball career."
"Lamar talks exclusively to TMZ, opening up like never before about his sex addiction and drug use and how it torpedoed his marriage to the love of his life and turned him into a shell of his former self," the synopsis continued. "The good news…true to form Lamar has rebounded in a spectacular way."
Odom and The Kardashians star — who shares two children with cheating ex boyfriend Tristan Thompson — were married from September 2009 to December 2016, with Kardashian ultimately pulling the plug on their relationship due to her former husband's substance abuse issues.
Kardashian first filed for divorce from the troubled athlete in December 2013; however, she withdrew the filing amid the legal proceedings after Odom suffered a drug overdose in 2015 so she could make medical decisions on her ex's behalf. The exes finalized their split after his 2016 recovery.
Though it's been years since the two were an item, Odom recently began talking about his former flame again during his time on Celebrity Big Brother. While on the show, Odom recounted moments in their relationship, expressing his sorrow over stepping out on Kardashian and declaring he would do anything to go back in time and right his wrongs.
Kardashian, at first, wasn't phased by her ex going on a reality television show — she thought it was a great "opportunity [more] than anything else" and was not worried about anything he could've shared about their relationship, said a source at the time — but his constant pleas soon became too much.
The Good American cofounder "is sorry Lamar can’t seem to move on, but she’s annoyed about constantly being part of his narrative," an OK! source spilled earlier this year, as he continued to talk about her on television. "It’s bad enough that he’s saying all this soppy stuff on TV, but he’s also blowing her phone up and trying to wear her down through the few mutual friends they have left."