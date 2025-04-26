or
Lana Del Rey Makes Shocking Confession: 'I Kissed Morgan Wallen'

Photo of Lana Del Rey and Morgan Wallen.
Source: mega

Lana Del Rey said she 'kissed' Morgan Wallen while debuting a new song at Stagecoach.

By:

April 26 2025, Updated 9:36 a.m. ET

Lana Del Rey is kissing and telling!

The singer, 39, surprised audience members during her set at Stagecoach festival in California, where she revealed she's previously smooched fellow country star Morgan Wallen, 31.

lana del rey admits kissing morgan wallen new song
Source: mega

Lana Del Rey said she previously kissed Morgan Wallen.

As part of her new song "57.5," the brunette beauty sings: “I kissed Morgan Wallen…”

The audience cheered, which made it hard to hear the next lyric, which listeners said was: “I guess kissing me kind of went to his head.”

lana del rey admits kissing morgan wallen new song
Source: mega

Morgan Wallen made headlines for his abrupt 'SNL' exit.

“If you want my secret to success, don’t go ATVing with him when you’re out west," she continues to belt out via the clip on X.

lana del rey admits kissing morgan wallen new song
Source: mega

The star is married to Jeremy Dufrene.

MORE ON:
Lana Del Ray

Del Rey also debuted new songs “Husband of Mine” and “Quiet in the South” and covered Tammy Wynette‘s “Stand by Your Man” and John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads."

As OK! previously reported, Del Rey is married to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. They first met on one of his boat tours in 2019 and got married in September 2024.

The "Summertime Sadness" songstress recently shared an update about their romance via Instagram on Friday, April 4.

In one photo from the carousel of photos, it showed the couple wearing plastic crowns at a children's birthday party. Another image showed an alligator-themed birthday cake, which read: “Happy birthday Gator! Always standing bayou.”

lana del rey admits kissing morgan wallen new song
Source: mega

Morgan Wallen has one kid with his ex KT Smith.

“I’m so blessed that come the 25th, It will have been a year since I got to headline Coachella,” she wrote in the caption. “Thank you to my buddies over there at the festival for letting me play my new songs this year for you – and to my amazing band helping me kick things off with rehearsals this week.”

For his part, Wallen recently made headlines for leaving Saturday Night Live abruptly when he was the musical guest on March 29.

After giving host Mikey Madison a hug, he walked off of the Studio 8H stage without any hesitation.

Many viewers were upset with how the "Last Night" crooner handled the situation.

“Morgan Wallen with a little more of the catty-a-- petty loser s--- he so proudly displayed running offstage down the center aisle & right past the camera at SNL curtain call,” wrote one on X.

“Morgan Wallen walking off stage at the ending of SNL is [a] perfect example of a prick a-- b-----,” added another.

