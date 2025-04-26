Lana Del Rey Makes Shocking Confession: 'I Kissed Morgan Wallen'

As OK! previously reported, Del Rey is married to alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. They first met on one of his boat tours in 2019 and got married in September 2024.

The "Summertime Sadness" songstress recently shared an update about their romance via Instagram on Friday, April 4.

In one photo from the carousel of photos, it showed the couple wearing plastic crowns at a children's birthday party. Another image showed an alligator-themed birthday cake, which read: “Happy birthday Gator! Always standing bayou.”