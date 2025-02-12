Lana Del Rey Wears Jeans Featuring Husband Jeremy Dufrene's Last Name Nearly 5 Months After Surprise Wedding: Photos
Lana Del Rey wears her heart on her ... pant leg!
On Tuesday, February 11, the singer uploaded multiple mirror selfies to show off her custom jeans that featured her husband Jeremy Dufrene's last name stitched in red right above a back pocket.
The snaps appeared to be taken in a public restroom, with the star, 39, moving her black purse out of the way to show off the pants. Del Rey, who also wore an off-white long-sleeved shirt, had her brunette locks styled down and donned minimal makeup.
Fans raved over her trendy Sonny Angel iPhone accessory, with one fan commenting, "Sonny Angel user yessss."
"THE LITTLE SONNY ANGEL I'M CRYING ILY," another admirer exclaimed, while a third wrote, "Lana having a sonny angel is so babygirl."
In addition to the selfies, the Grammy winner uploaded a blurry photo that may have been the crocodile hunter walking in a swampy area.
As OK! reported, the "Summertime Sadness" vocalist shocked fans in August 2024 when she first sparked romance rumors with Dufrene, whom she met while in Louisiana in 2019. They reportedly reconnected last year when she took one of his boat tours again.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Just one month later, the duo obtained a marriage license at a Louisiana courthouse, and on September 26, it was revealed they tied the knot.
The celebration was held at Arthur's Airboat Tours dock, where Dufrene is a captain. For the big day, the brunette beauty stunned in a white lace gown that featured ruffled cap sleeves.
While the spouses are clearly still going strong, an insider told a news outlet some of her loved ones were worried the lovebirds moved too fast.
"Lana is very impulsive, and she’s always had a thing for older men, so in some ways this isn’t all that out of character, but that doesn’t mean people around her aren’t concerned that she’s jumped into this way too quickly," the insider explained. "By all accounts Jeremy is a decent guy, but it’s still hard to imagine this lasting long term."
The source noted the star is a "hardcore romantic" who "falls in love" very "fast."
Her friends also felt the two could butt heads since they "come from drastically different worlds."
"Their lives couldn’t be more opposite," they said. "Sure, she’s having fun now playing house with him on the bayou, but when the novelty wears off, no doubt she’s going to want to go back to her Hollywood life, it’s just unimaginable that she’s going to give up her career long term."