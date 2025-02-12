Lana Del Rey Wears Jeans Featuring Husband Jeremy Dufrene's Last Name Nearly 5 Months After Surprise Wedding: Photos

Lana Del Rey shocked fans when she and Jeremy Dufrene got married one month after they were first seen holding hands.

On Tuesday, February 11, the singer uploaded multiple mirror selfies to show off her custom jeans that featured her husband Jeremy Dufrene 's last name stitched in red right above a back pocket.

The snaps appeared to be taken in a public restroom, with the star, 39, moving her black purse out of the way to show off the pants. Del Rey, who also wore an off-white long-sleeved shirt, had her brunette locks styled down and donned minimal makeup.

Fans raved over her trendy Sonny Angel iPhone accessory, with one fan commenting, "Sonny Angel user yessss."

"THE LITTLE SONNY ANGEL I'M CRYING ILY," another admirer exclaimed, while a third wrote, "Lana having a sonny angel is so babygirl."