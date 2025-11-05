Lance Bass Reveals the 'Important' Type of Date Night He and Husband Michael Turchin 'Learned Early on' in Their Relationship

Article continues below advertisement

Lance Bass knows it's imperative to spend alone time with his husband, Michael Turchin, amid the chaos. "It's important to take care of yourself — and to get rest as a parent so you can be present with your kids. We learned that early on, so we're very good at resting! We love our staycations — even if we go down the street to a hotel to have a night to ourselves to check into a hotel and have a spa day. I think that's the best self-care for me, getting a massage or facial; that resets me," the singer, 46, exclusively tells OK! while sharing stories about the discoveries he’s made through Ancestry about his veteran grandfathers and reflecting on the legacies we pass down to future generations ahead of Veterans Day on November 11.

Source: @lancebass/instagram Lance Bass shares twins with his husband, Michael Turchin.

Even if they're "tired" or "don't want to do anything," the pair, who got married in 2014, opt to do something on Saturday nights. "We'll get a sitter. We'll get together with friends, have dinner, have some drinks. I think it's important to stay social as parents because so many times, you lose these friendships because you're so busy with the kids. It's important to have your friends and loved ones around your kids. Our kids are always surrounded by a lot of aunts and uncles. It's an amazing village that is helping raise them," the performer, who shares twins Violet Betty and Alexander James with his husband, dishes.

Source: @lancebass/instagram The pair wed in 2014.

Over the last few years, especially when "Better Place," which reunited Bass with his *NSYNC bandmates, was part of the Trolls Band Together soundtrack, the dad-of-two was stuck hearing that song on a loop because his kids loved it. "Thanks to KPop Demon Hunters, I have been forgotten," he quips. "I'm totally fine with that. They went through a huge phase thanks to Deadpool. They went through the 'Bye Bye Bye' phase, where we couldn't stop listening to that song over and over again. Thank goodness for KPop Demon Hunters! I love the music, so now that's the album we play over and over again. It's a good thing."

It's still not lost on Bass that people are so invested in *NSYNC reuniting and potentially releasing new bops. "We're still figuring it out," he says of what the future holds. "It's a great reminder every once in a while that people still know about us! It's beautiful that the young generation, thanks to social media and Deadpool, knows who I am. It shows you the impact we had in the music business. It was a short time for us, but what a time to be in music, and now this new generation has found this love for it. It was a fun, innocent time, and now, this generation can know what it feels like to be a kid again and that innocent feeling."

Source: Ancestry Lance Bass said it's important to spend time with his husband without the kids.

In the meantime, since Bass is so close with his family and loved ones, he's excited about his new partnership with Ancestry in which he reflects on his veteran grandfathers. The stories are made possible due to Ancestry’s unparalleled collection of more than 65 billion records, including draft, enlistment and service records and so much more. Through these records, Ancestry users can gain a new level of understanding about their family history. "Both of my grandparents served in World War II and the Korean War, and it was interesting because both my grandparents had different ways of dealing with their service. My granddaddy is the mayor of our town and one of the most beloved people. He's always shared stories about his service, and it makes me want to pass those stories on. My papa, on the other hand, was a Marine and never wanted to speak about it at all because it affected him so much. He didn't want the family to know exactly what he went through, so it was a crazy juxtaposition talking to my veteran grandparents. This made so much sense to me because I'm always talking about their service. My granddaddy and I can't stop talking and love sharing stories, and my grandfather opened his own museum in our hometown in Mississippi. Every time I go home, I see the museum and show people all the things he's collected. He's the best storyteller in the world, so it made sense to partner with Ancestry and find out some more stories that I might not have heard about my family," he explains.

Source: Courtesy of WWII Veterans History Project" Lane Bass said he loved listening to his family's stories growing up.

Bass eventually found their enlistment cards, which he didn't even know existed. "Just to see them that young was crazy — and how brave they must have been to enlist during that time. I don't think my generation will ever really fathom what that bravery feels like," he says. "It's mind-blowing to me." Now, the entertainer wants to pass down these stories to his kids and so on. "You don't want history to get lost — and you want to make sure it's told in an authentic way," he shares. "It's so easy these days to erase the past and change the past, and I want to make sure that doesn't happen, especially with our World War II veterans. I've interviewed my grandfather 50 times, and his stories are well documented. His stories are in the museum, so there's no way things will be lost or misconstrued. It's the other stories from my papa that I didn't know about. I'm glad we're able to find these little pieces of history, especially through Ancestry, who is allowing free access to those military records for Veterans' Day. It's important to find your military past."

Source: Courtesy of WWII Veterans History Project" Lance Bass said we have to keep telling stories to each generation.