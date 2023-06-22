Lance Bass Reveals Which *NSYNC Member Gives Him the Best Parenting Advice

Now that all of the members of *NSYNC are fathers, it's only fitting that Lance Bass receives great parenting advice from his former band members.

"Every gives me a different outlook on parenthood, but Justin [Timberlake] gives me great advice. His kids are eight and two now, so being able to watch them grow has been really funny because his kids have opposite personalities like mine. As a parent, you're seeing two completely different personalities, and it was helpful for me to hear it from someone else," the 44-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Duracell and their joint mission to get safer batteries into the homes of more Americans this summer.