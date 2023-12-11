Lance Bass Admits His Kids Make Him Play the 'Better Place' Music Video 'Over and Over Again': 'I'll Never Be Cooler Than This'

The members of *NSYNC — Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick — recently reunited to record their first song in over 20 years, and now, Bass is thrilled his children, whom he shares with husband Michael Turchin, get to see their father in action.

"It's so wild because I had no idea I would be able to have them listen to a brand new song or see me on stage!" he says. "I thought we'd always be looking at the past and watching YouTube, but to have something fresh and current is very special. It'll be interesting when they start figuring out like that's dad up there. I've been trying to hint that I am [the character] Boom, but it's going to take another year before they kind of compute what's happening."