Lance Bass Admits His Kids Make Him Play the 'Better Place' Music Video 'Over and Over Again': 'I'll Never Be Cooler Than This'
It's safe to say Lance Bass' kids, son Alexander James and daughter Violet Betty, approve of his music!
In fact, they just can't get enough, as they love the Trolls franchise — which the singer is a part of — and the tunes.
"I think they understand Baba's in it, but they're obsessed with the first two Trolls movies. It's just Trolls and Frozen. I didn't even have to push it on them — they just naturally love Trolls. We've seen the first two movies over and over and over again, and then the third movie, Trolls Band Together, we took them to the theater and they watched about 45 minutes of it, which is the longest they've been able to pay attention to a movie, so that was a really good sign. They also met Poppy and Branch, and they loved it. Of course, they love the song 'Better Place.' They make me play that music video over and over and over again," the 44-year-old, who teamed up with Smirnoff to release a PSA (Public Smirnoff Announcement) calling on couples to reverse the holiday break up curse with Smirnoff’s Red, White & Merry, exclusively tells OK!.
The members of *NSYNC — Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Bass and Chris Kirkpatrick — recently reunited to record their first song in over 20 years, and now, Bass is thrilled his children, whom he shares with husband Michael Turchin, get to see their father in action.
"It's so wild because I had no idea I would be able to have them listen to a brand new song or see me on stage!" he says. "I thought we'd always be looking at the past and watching YouTube, but to have something fresh and current is very special. It'll be interesting when they start figuring out like that's dad up there. I've been trying to hint that I am [the character] Boom, but it's going to take another year before they kind of compute what's happening."
"I'll never be cooler than this," the musical artist quips. "I am soaking up every minute, and I am glad they're obsessed with the song and the movie because I don't know if they'll be obsessed with me anymore for the rest of their life!"
After the boy band group reunited at the 2023 VMAs, fans went into overdrive and were hoping they would possibly go on tour in the future. "I didn't know the extent of how badly people wanted us to reunite — and it wasn't until the VMAs where we were like, 'Woah.' I think Taylor Swift helped, of course, because now all of her fans are interested in us," he says. "It's a beautiful thing, and we're encouraged to figure out our next steps. To me, Trolls shouldn't be our last thing."
"We're talking, and because of the strike, we couldn't figure out a plan for the future. But lately, we've been discussing and seeing what the future might bring. We're throwing all kinds of ideas out there, so we'll see what sticks!" he adds.
Meanwhile, the dad-of-two understands the holidays can be a stressful time, especially for couples, which is why he's thrilled to partner with Smirnoff.
"I want to encourage all the couples out there to stay married since December 11th happens to the the busiest breakup day of the year! We just want to encourage people to stay married and be happy this holiday season," he shares.
"The holidays are always so magical to me, and it always brings my relationship closer, especially now that we have kids, and Christmas is the best time as a family. There's so many magical things to do!" he adds. "My favorite thing is to look at the nice Christmas decorations in certain neighborhoods — that always puts me in a good mood. Now that the kids are a little older and understand who Santa Claus is, this is the first season we're going to have him visiting. So far they've met him three times this season, but we haven't gotten one good picture yet! We need to visit him one more time before Christmas gets here."
While it's amazing to be with the tots, Bass understands it's important for him and his hubby to have some alone time. "We love to have little cocktail parties and invite 10 or 15 of our friends over. We're supplied with Smirnoff, so I am going to be showing off my favorite drink to everyone, and we'll be having a holiday Cosmo party very soon!" he says.
As part of the Public Smirnoff Announcement, Bass and Turchin are inviting couples to share their heartwarming stories of how they stayed together during the holiday season on social media. Consumers 21+ are also able to get involved with the campaign by redeeming Drizly code “SMIRNOFF5” for $5 off to celebrate with Red, White & Merry.