Justin Timberlake Teases New *NSYNC Music After Epic 'Trolls' Reunion: 'We’ve Been in the Studio'
Justin Timberlake dropped a major hint about new *NSYNC music.
During his Tuesday, January 30, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former boy bander, 42, alluded to more hits from the beloved '90s group following their iconic reunion last year.
"We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too," Timberlake spilled to Kelly Clarkson.
The pop star, along with fellow members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, came together to record the track "Better Place" for Timberlake's film Trolls Band Together. The group also appeared together for the first time in years at the 2023 VMAs.
"That was fun," the Friends with Benefits actor said of working with his old crew again. "It's kind of crazy, like, there's so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry."
"Growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio, I just became like a studio rat," Timberlake noted. "I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process. And also, as it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies."
Fatone, 47, spoke exclusively with OK! about how Timberlake was able to get the guys back in one room. "Justin came to us with this idea for this song and said, 'Hey, I'd love for you to be a part of this.' That's how it all went down. We don't know what is happening after that," The Masked Singer alum recalled.
When asked if there would ever be a reunion tour, Fatone explained, "People are obviously yelling and screaming for a tour, but there's a lot of things that come into play before that could happen. There's five guys — some of us are married, some have kids, some may not want to do it. We have to have that conversation and talk about what we do now that the song is out there."
"People are listening and loving it, which is great. It's weird. It's as if we died and came back to life. It's odd," he continued. "I didn't think it was going to have the magnitude it had."
"I didn't think about it hitting the charts, which I know sounds stupid. I wasn't even thinking about that! It was like, 'This is for the Trolls Band Together movie. Let's do it for fun," he said. "I wasn't thinking like, 'You're on the charts in Canada, Belgium, Germany' — all these places we haven't been to in years! Why is this even happening? Of course, it's the connection they feel to *NSYNC, to Justin, the movie connection. It just all worked."