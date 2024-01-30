Justin Timberlake Teases New *NSYNC Music After Epic 'Trolls' Reunion: 'We’ve Been in the Studio'

Fatone, 47, spoke exclusively with OK! about how Timberlake was able to get the guys back in one room. "Justin came to us with this idea for this song and said, 'Hey, I'd love for you to be a part of this.' That's how it all went down. We don't know what is happening after that," The Masked Singer alum recalled.

When asked if there would ever be a reunion tour, Fatone explained, "People are obviously yelling and screaming for a tour, but there's a lot of things that come into play before that could happen. There's five guys — some of us are married, some have kids, some may not want to do it. We have to have that conversation and talk about what we do now that the song is out there."