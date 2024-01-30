OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Justin Timberlake
OK LogoNEWS

Justin Timberlake Teases New *NSYNC Music After Epic 'Trolls' Reunion: 'We’ve Been in the Studio'

justin timberlake new music nsync pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 30 2024, Published 4:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Justin Timberlake dropped a major hint about new *NSYNC music.

During his Tuesday, January 30, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the former boy bander, 42, alluded to more hits from the beloved '90s group following their iconic reunion last year.

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake teased new *NSYNC music.

"We've been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too," Timberlake spilled to Kelly Clarkson.

The pop star, along with fellow members JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, came together to record the track "Better Place" for Timberlake's film Trolls Band Together. The group also appeared together for the first time in years at the 2023 VMAs.

Article continues below advertisement
lance bass wasnt rich during nsync days producer lou pearlman took money template
Source: mega

*NSYNC reunited in 2023 for their track 'Better Place.'

Article continues below advertisement

"That was fun," the Friends with Benefits actor said of working with his old crew again. "It's kind of crazy, like, there's so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry."

"Growing up in the industry and getting access to so much in the studio, I just became like a studio rat," Timberlake noted. "I just loved being in there and I loved the creative process. And also, as it pertains to harmonies, I spent some time with four other guys doing a lot of harmonies."

Article continues below advertisement
justin timberlake
Source: MEGA

Justin Timberlake picked up right where he left off with his band members.

MORE ON:
Justin Timberlake
Article continues below advertisement

Fatone, 47, spoke exclusively with OK! about how Timberlake was able to get the guys back in one room. "Justin came to us with this idea for this song and said, 'Hey, I'd love for you to be a part of this.' That's how it all went down. We don't know what is happening after that," The Masked Singer alum recalled.

When asked if there would ever be a reunion tour, Fatone explained, "People are obviously yelling and screaming for a tour, but there's a lot of things that come into play before that could happen. There's five guys — some of us are married, some have kids, some may not want to do it. We have to have that conversation and talk about what we do now that the song is out there."

Article continues below advertisement
nsync
Source: mega

Joey Fatone opened up about how the *NSYNC reunion came together.

Article continues below advertisement

"People are listening and loving it, which is great. It's weird. It's as if we died and came back to life. It's odd," he continued. "I didn't think it was going to have the magnitude it had."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"I didn't think about it hitting the charts, which I know sounds stupid. I wasn't even thinking about that! It was like, 'This is for the Trolls Band Together movie. Let's do it for fun," he said. "I wasn't thinking like, 'You're on the charts in Canada, Belgium, Germany' — all these places we haven't been to in years! Why is this even happening? Of course, it's the connection they feel to *NSYNC, to Justin, the movie connection. It just all worked."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.