Lance Bass Says His Twins 'Have Very Strong Opinions About Everything' in Their Current Phase: 'Their Logic Is Absolutely Insane'

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Lance Bass, who shares twins Alexander James and Violet Betty with husband Michael Turchin, is just like us! The singer admits it's tough to please his kiddos, who turn 5 years old in October. "The opinions! They have very strong opinions about everything, and their logic is absolutely insane. That and the curse words they are learning at school!" Bass exclusively tells OK! while talking about the launch of the new RetailMeNot Rewards app. "I’m the fun parent who thinks he’s strict. I start with 'absolutely not,' and five minutes later we’re negotiating."

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Source: @LANCEBASS/INSTAGRAM The couple shares two kids.

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The boy band member says becoming a dad has "completely" changed his priorities, but he wouldn't have it any other way. "My time is different now. Work, travel, what I say yes to — you start thinking about what works for the family first," he dishes. "There’s no clocking out. Even when they’re asleep, you’re still thinking about them. Parenting is basically a 24/7 group project. How you can love two tiny humans more than anything in the world while also desperately wanting them to just put their shoes on!" However, he lives for the priceless moments. "When they repeat something Michael or I say. Nothing makes you realize how ridiculous you sound faster than hearing it come out of your kid," he shares about what makes him and his hubby laugh.

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Source: @LANCEBASS/INSTAGRAM Lance Bass said the twin shave 'completely' different personalities.

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The twins also have "completely" different personalities despite living in the same house. "They are totally different little humans, and they both already know exactly how to work us," he quips.

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Bass is already thinking about the holiday season, which is why partnering with digital savings destination RetailMeNot to celebrate the launch of the new RetailMeNot Rewards app was a no-brainer. New RetailMeNot data shows that 63 percent of consumers have already started their holiday shopping. Fans can now shop Bass’ “Favorite Buys,” a curated, shoppable edit of his must-haves available on RetailMeNot’s app and website, with deals and savings opportunities to help shoppers score his picks for less – giving fans a peek inside his personal shopping list, from fitness and tech essentials to dad-duty must-haves.

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Source: @LANCEBASS/INSTAGRAM Lance Bass said parenting can be challenging.

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"Every year I say I’m going to shop early, and every year I’m still ordering things three days before Christmas. But I’m getting better!" he says. "Christmas basically starts September 1 now. And with kids, you have to start early because somehow the one thing they want is always sold out." To make the holiday shopping experience easier, the *NSYNC star makes lists in his phone "all year," so he's easily prepared. "If Michael or the kids mention something they like, I try to write it down immediately. Otherwise, December comes, and I remember nothing," he jokes, noting he is a deal hunter. "If I’m buying it anyway, give me the promo code, the cash back, all of it. I really like to find the deals right after Christmas. The problem is I end up giving the gift already by the time Christmas comes around."

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Source: SUPPLIED Lance Bass takes a shopping break while on set for his RetailMeNot RetailMeNot Rewards app campaign.