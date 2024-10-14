Landon Barker Celebrates His 21st Birthday in Style — at the Wynn Las Vegas! See Photos From the Fun-Filled Party
Landon Barker celebrated his birthday party in style — by celebrating at the Wynn Las Vegas!
On Friday, October 11, the social media star, whose father is Travis Barker, kicked off the celebrations by dining at popular Mexican restaurant Casa Playa. The star and his friends were welcomed with a custom menu that featured a photo and "Landon's 21st Birthday" across the top. They ate American Wagyu Short Rib Suadero, Branzino Zarandeado, Roasted Carnitas, and Bone in Beef Barbacoa, while sipping on spicy margaritas and more.
The festivities didn't stop there, as the next day, on October 12, Landon celebrated the big milestone at Encore Beach Club. He was greeted in his VIP area by LED marquees that read "Happy Birthday Landon Barker," with oversized photos of Landon as a baby to present day. His Vegas-themed birthday cake featured poker chips, dice and Landon's face on two playing cards that presented as "21." The group sipped on Don Julio 1942 while jamming out to iconic DJ Diplo.
Later that evening, Landon arrived at XS Nightclub with around 20 friends. He was greeted with another LED marquee — this time with oversized images and a three-tiered drum and guitar themed cake. Landon and his pals danced the night away while listening to The Chainsmokers. They all left around 4 a.m.
Kourtney Kardashian, who married Travis in 2022, gave a sweet shout-out to Landon, writing, “More Landon moments forever! I love you.”
For his part, the Blink-182 star, 48, wrote a sweet note via Instagram. “You blessed my world 21 years ago and I am forever grateful. So proud of the man you’ve become and everything you’ve set out to accomplish and did. You are the best son and brother anyone could ask for. I love you always and forever my boy and cherish every moment with you.”
Landon’s mom, Shanna Moakler, also posted a cute slideshow with her son, writing, “Happy 21st birthday to my handsome and talented son @landonasherbarker. I love you so much, I feel like you were just 5 yesterday and now you’re 21. You have grown into such a good man with a kind soul! I can’t wait to watch you continue on your journey and for the world to hear all your hard work and dedication to your craft! Being your mom has not only been one of my greatest joys but one of the best adventures a mom could ask for!”