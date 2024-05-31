Shanna Moakler Says She 'Gave Up' on Trying to 'Compete' With 'Narcissist' Travis Barker When It Comes to Parenting Their Kids

Shanna Moakler didn't have many nice things to say about the father of her two youngest children.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, the ex-wife of Travis Barker opened up about struggles she faced raising the former couple's daughter, Alabama Barker, 18, and son, Landon Barker, 20, as well as Shanna's daughter from a previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya, 25, who still remains close to her stepdad today.