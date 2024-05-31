Shanna Moakler Says She 'Gave Up' on Trying to 'Compete' With 'Narcissist' Travis Barker When It Comes to Parenting Their Kids
Shanna Moakler didn't have many nice things to say about the father of her two youngest children.
During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live, the ex-wife of Travis Barker opened up about struggles she faced raising the former couple's daughter, Alabama Barker, 18, and son, Landon Barker, 20, as well as Shanna's daughter from a previous relationship, Atiana De La Hoya, 25, who still remains close to her stepdad today.
While speaking about what parenting was like when the world was watching, Shanna, 49, admitted she always felt the public "scrutinized" her more than Travis, 48, when it came to judgement about how they were caring for their kids.
"It is a topic that I don’t think a lot of people have really scratched the surface on and really have a clear understanding and it happens to both men and women. Both mothers and fathers," the former Miss New York USA winner explained before throwing shade at her ex-husband.
Shanna snubbed: "I think it really comes from like when you’re dealing with, like a narcissist or you’re dealing with a controlling personality."
Further reflecting on raising her children, who are all now legally adults, the model noted that since Travis is a "very powerful famous person," it made it difficult for her to "compete on that level."
"But I gave up, I was never really trying to compete. I gave that up a long time ago," she confessed, adding, "I was like, 'You win. Like you’re the winner.'"
Nowadays, Shanna insisted she couldn't give "five f----" about anyone's opinions on how she lives her life as both a person and a mom-of-three.
- 10 Celebrities Who Shaded Their Ex After Divorce: Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Garner and More
- Shanna Moakler Shades Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian With Fit Physique Picture 1 Day After Couple's Wedding Anniversary
- Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reveals If She's Still Feuding With the Kardashians
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I only care about my children," she declared. "My relationship with my children."
As displayed in the media recently, Shanna confirmed she and Travis "don’t really have a friendship" at this time but "communicate" for purposes relating to their son and daughter.
"The one thing we’ve always agreed on is our kids and the best interest of our children," the Pacific Blue actress noted.
Tension seemed to heighten between Travis and Shanna after the legendary drummer got serious with his now-wife, Kourtney Kardashian, 45, whom he welcomed son Rocky with in November 2023.
Regarding the birth of his and the Poosh founder's baby boy, Shanna said she is "happy" for the couple despite previously slamming their "f------ weird" marriage last year.
"I really don’t have anything positive to say about it," she said during an appearance on Rachel Uchitel’s podcast in April 2023, claiming: "It’s not because I’m bitter, and I’m definitely not jealous."